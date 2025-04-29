Nelly Isn't Giving Up On Donald Trump After Controversial First 100 Days In Office

BY Cole Blake 748 Views
2025 Stagecoach Festival - Day 2
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Nelly performs during Day 2 of the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
Nelly previously came under fire for speaking out in support of Donald Trump during his inauguration, earlier this year.

Nelly says he's "staying positive" about Donald Trump after the president's controversial first 100 days in office. He spoke about Trump's decisions thus far during an interview with Fox News Digital as caught by TMZ.

"I’m all for everybody staying positive about any and everything," he said. "I'm a glass half-full type of guy. I’m more empowered by bringing people together and making sure that we all get what we need, when we need it and why we need it."

Nelly made headlines, earlier this year, for performing at the Liberty Ball event in celebration of the inauguration of Donald Trump. He wasn't the only rapper at the event either, as Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, and Soulja Boy all made appearances as well.

While speaking with Willie D Live afterward, Nelly addressed the backlash he received for doing so. “I thought you were riding for me because I put on on for my city, I didn’t know that I had to agree with your political choices," Nelly said. "I thought it was the things you do (that count). Not the things you say should be done. If you follow what I do, this shouldn’t even be an argument. He’s the president. He won."

Nelly Donald Trump Support

Some fans theorized that Nelly performed at the event for a quick paycheck and didn't actually support Trump. Of that idea, he said: "I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this because it’s an honor. I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office. The same way our brothers and sisters go to war to put their life on the line for whoever is in office. So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever is in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever is in office."

The drama comes after Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley came under fire, over the weekend, for going golfing with Trump. Following their Super Bowl win, his team traveled to the White House on Monday.

