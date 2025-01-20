Ashanti's Fan Page Shuts Down In Protest Of Her & Nelly's Donald Trump Support

"In light of recent news about Nelly and the decisions he has made… I can no longer run @AshantiNews or support The Haynes in the direction they are going," the caption reads. "It’s beyond disappointing. For over 20 years it’s been amazing connecting Ashanti fans around the world and sharing news, videos and photos. I will miss a lot of you! Take care."

Ashanti & Nelly Perform During Black & White Ball

Nelly has already defended his decision to perform for Donald Trump, discussing the move during an interview with Willie D Live over the weekend. “I thought you were riding for me because I put on on for my city, I didn’t know that I had to agree with your political choices," Nelly said. "I thought it was the things you do (that count). Not the things you say should be done. If you follow what I do, this shouldn’t even be an argument. He’s the president. He won." Nelly further added: "I’m not doing this for money. I’m doing this because it’s an honor. I respect the office. It don’t matter who is in office. The same way our brothers and sisters go to war to put their life on the line for whoever is in office. So, if they can put their life on the line for whoever is in office, I can damn sure perform for whoever is in office."