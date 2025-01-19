Ashanti Receives Backlash Over Nelly's Inauguration Performance

Ashanti faces backlash following her husband Nelly’s controversial decision to perform at President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. The announcement has sparked heated debates, with many questioning the implications of such a high-profile appearance given Trump’s polarizing rhetoric and policies. In an interview with rapper Willie D., Nelly addressed the criticism head-on. “I didn’t know I had to align with your political choices,” he said. “If you follow what I stand for, there shouldn’t even be an argument. He’s the president. He won.”
Nelly also emphasized that his decision wasn’t motivated by money. “This isn’t about a paycheck. It’s about the honor of performing. I respect the office, regardless of who holds it,” he explained. However, the controversy has ignited a firestorm on social media. Critics on X (formerly Twitter) have called for both Nelly and Ashanti to be “canceled,” accusing them of lending support to a presidency many view as harmful to marginalized communities. Others see the move as tone-deaf, particularly in light of Trump’s divisive track record.
Social Media Clowns Ashanti Over Nelly's Trump Decision
The incident has reignited long-standing discussions about the role of Black artists in political events and the fine line between honoring an institution and appearing to endorse its leader. How Ashanti and Nelly will navigate the public’s reaction to this polarizing moment remains. The latest incident follows the couple announcing a tour and television show in 2025.
Nelly and Ashanti, who welcomed their first child together last year, are taking a new step into the spotlight with an upcoming docuseries. Peacock has reportedly greenlit the series, which is currently in production, offering fans a closer look at the duo’s personal and professional lives. The cameras have been rolling for months, capturing behind-the-scenes moments as Nelly, whose full name is Cornell Haynes II, and Ashanti balance their careers and family life. Nelly, known for chart-topping hits like "Hot in Herre" and "Ride Wit Me," continues to be a prominent figure in hip-hop. Ashanti, celebrated for classics such as "Foolish" and "Rock Wit U (Awww Baby)," remains a force in R&B and pop music.
