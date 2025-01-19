Ashanti Receives Backlash Over Nelly's Inauguration Performance

Ashanti faces backlash following her husband Nelly’s controversial decision to perform at President Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20. The announcement has sparked heated debates, with many questioning the implications of such a high-profile appearance given Trump’s polarizing rhetoric and policies. In an interview with rapper Willie D., Nelly addressed the criticism head-on. “I didn’t know I had to align with your political choices,” he said. “If you follow what I stand for, there shouldn’t even be an argument. He’s the president. He won.”

Nelly also emphasized that his decision wasn’t motivated by money. “This isn’t about a paycheck. It’s about the honor of performing. I respect the office, regardless of who holds it,” he explained. However, the controversy has ignited a firestorm on social media. Critics on X (formerly Twitter) have called for both Nelly and Ashanti to be “canceled,” accusing them of lending support to a presidency many view as harmful to marginalized communities. Others see the move as tone-deaf, particularly in light of Trump’s divisive track record.

Social Media Clowns Ashanti Over Nelly's Trump Decision

The incident has reignited long-standing discussions about the role of Black artists in political events and the fine line between honoring an institution and appearing to endorse its leader. How Ashanti and Nelly will navigate the public’s reaction to this polarizing moment remains. The latest incident follows the couple announcing a tour and television show in 2025.