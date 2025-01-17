Ashanti & Nelly Hilariously Clown Ja Rule During Double-Date With Aisha Atkins

Ashanti and Nelly are one pair that never fails to make fans smile. Last year, the two performers welcomed their first child together after months of rampant pregnancy rumors. Before that, they reunited after a whopping two decades apart and even decided to tie the knot. Nowadays, the lovebirds appear to be doing better than ever, recently enjoying a wholesome double date with their friends Ja Rule and Aisha Atkins.

In a clip from the fun outing, Ashanti and Nelly are seen breaking out into song after getting a strike. Nelly was sure to mock Ja Rule's rap voice, leaving his wife nearly in tears. It's clear that the couples had a blast on the wholesome outing, and fans are here for it. "They’re so happy and I love that for them," one Instagram user writes in the Hollywood Unlocked comments section. "Ashanti and Nelly have literally been smiling and laughing since they got back together. I love that for them," someone else says.

Ashanti & Nelly Go Bowling With Ja Rule & Aisha Atkins

Fortunately for fans, it looks like there's plenty more Ashanti and Nelly content to come. Earlier this month, it was revealed that the duo will star in an upcoming Peacock docuseries about their relationship. Presumably, the doc will focus on their first year of marriage, along with the birth of their son. According to Deadline, they've been filming for the past few months. For now, a title and premiere date for the series have yet to be announced.