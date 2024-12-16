Nelly & Ashanti Turn Her Hit Song "Baby" Into A Couples Anthem During Adorable Performance

NBA: Sacramento Kings at Phoenix Suns
Nov 10, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; A general view as special guest Nelly and Ashanti are introduced to the fans during a game between the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add another point to their "wholesome" board.

If there was a power ranking of Internet fans' favorite celebrity couples in the music world, we'd bet on Ashanti and Nelly being a top-tier contender. Moreover, they seem happier than ever these days after welcoming a child together – and it didn't take long for rumors of a second baby to kick off. But before all that, what better way to celebrate their first than by incorporating their bundle of joy into one of their hits? At the rapper's annual Black and White Ball, they couldn't stop laughing as they performed together, remixing the singer's hit "Baby" with the lyrics: "We made a baby, baby, baby, baby, baby!"

Actually, this isn't even the first time that they performed this together, as Nelly and Ashanti also hit this duet at his 50th birthday bash back in November. We're sure that many more joint performances will follow, and we can already imagine what they'll come up with once their son Kareem Kenkaide Haynes is old enough to step onstage himself. "This is our baby, baby, baby, baby, baby..." Or is that too corny?

Ashanti & Nelly Celebrate Their "Baby"

Jokes aside, Ashanti and Nelly seem absolutely obsessed with each other and with their little one. "We are both very strong-headed, strong-willed. When two leaders come together... I don't tell him all the time, but I've learned a lot," she said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "About just being grateful and graceful, and giving people grace. Being open-minded and level-headed and not too emotional. I'm a little bit dramatic, as he says. To have my soulmate, like, my person, my best friend, my protector, you know, it's an amazing feeling. I think, just, the universe just doesn't make mistakes."

"Oh, man, that was a good one!" Nelly responded to Ashanti's praise for him during this interview. "She's a great person, she's a great mother," he replied. "Even when it comes to like, doing this, having birthday parties, and things like that. So to have that person with me is, like, yeah, that's it, you know what I'm saying? Plus, you seen her in Resident Evil? She shoot that thing, too."

