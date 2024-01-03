nelly and ashanti
- RelationshipsNelly & Ashanti Spend Adorable Valentine's Day In The Club: WatchLove is still in the air this week, and when it comes to one of rap and R&B's favorite couples right now, they're always on that time.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJa Rule Offers Ashanti Parenting Advice Amid Pregnancy RumorsThe New York rapper had a very simple, kind of obvious, but nonetheless important piece of advice for her and Nelly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicNelly And Ashanti's Sweet New Year's Exchange, A Virtual Celebration Of LoveAwww, how cute!By Tallie Spencer