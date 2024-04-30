Ashanti Isn't Here For Nelly's Jokes About Her Pregnancy

Nelly and Ashanti are celebrating the latter's pregnancy quite happily, but their engagement doesn't mean that the future spouses can't cross each other's boundaries. Moreover, the two had a pretty funny Instagram Story exchange recently that had fans wondering whether things were as cheeky in person as they were online. To explain, the Country Grammar MC posted a picture of his boo sitting on his leg on Sunday (April 28) on his IG Story, captioning it: "Of course not beautiful I’m fine..!! Luv u2 @ashanti." He seemed to insinuate that she was putting a strain on his leg, to which she had the following IG Story response in her repost: "Lmaoooooo!!!! Babe!!!! Ima knock u out!!!!!!"

From there, they started to joke about their history together, as well as engaging in a fair share of backtracking and explaining that anyone in a relationship can relate to. "What my love..??? I didn’t say anything..!! To me you still the same size you were in 2005..!!" Nelly responded to Ashanti's clap-back. "Lmfaoooooooo!!!! Lemme go pull out these bikini shots from 05!!!" she replied.

Ashanti & Nelly's Back & Forth

Elsewhere, the couple has spent a long time just living life and enjoying their company as pregnancy rumors ran rampant online. Finally, in an interview with Essence magazine that coincided with a partnered announcement of the upcoming birth and wedding, Ashanti expressed her excitement for this amazing chapter in her life. "This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation," she remarked. "Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

Meanwhile, the St. Louis rapper was recently the subject of some debate after a clip came out of him performing for a pretty empty stadium, save for some souls in the stands and in the pit. Folks couldn't tell whether it was an actual concert or just a soundcheck for one, but it went viral regardless. No matter what it was, we're sure that Nelly is happy to stick by Ashanti's side and stay focused on their journey together over any sort of social media gossip. Let's just see whether he holds his tongue the next time he thinks about speaking on his boo's belly.

