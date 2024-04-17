Ashanti Officially Announces Pregnancy & Engagement To Nelly

For months now, Ashanti and Nelly have been facing relentless rumors that the two of them are expecting their first child together. Speculation first began when the reunited lovebirds made a gesture towards the songstress' stomach onstage. Of course, this led their supporters to believe that they had a little one on the way, which Ashanti only compounded with her series of loosely fitting looks.

Fortunately, there's no longer any room for speculation, as Ashanti has officially announced the pregnancy herself. She did so through an Instagram ad for a company specializing in at-home tools for family planning. In the fun video, Ashanti is seen in her dressing room amid the hustle and bustle of backstage, taking a pregnancy test in her dressing room. Someone asks her how long she'll need before she's stage-ready, to which she replies, "I'mma need about nine months."

Read More: Ashanti Glows In Throwback Photos Amid Rumored Pregnancy

Ashanti & Nelly Are Expecting

Fans can't get enough of the adorable announcement, and couldn't be happier for her and Nelly. As expected, countless users have flooded her comments section with words of love and support. "Baby baby baby baby…. ❤️🙏🏽😆," she captioned the sweet clip. While it remains unclear when her child is expected to arrive, a baby isn't all the happy couple has to look forward to. In an interview with Essence today, Ashanti also revealed that she and Nelly are engaged.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” she explained. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.” What do you think of Ashanti finally confirming that she and Nelly are expecting after months of rumors? Did you have a hunch all along? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ashanti & Nelly Enjoy Adorable Karaoke Night Together Amid Pregnancy Rumors: Watch

[Via]