Ashanti Officially Announces Pregnancy & Engagement To Nelly

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” Ashanti says.

BYCaroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
6.1K Views
2022 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 5

For months now, Ashanti and Nelly have been facing relentless rumors that the two of them are expecting their first child together. Speculation first began when the reunited lovebirds made a gesture towards the songstress' stomach onstage. Of course, this led their supporters to believe that they had a little one on the way, which Ashanti only compounded with her series of loosely fitting looks.

Fortunately, there's no longer any room for speculation, as Ashanti has officially announced the pregnancy herself. She did so through an Instagram ad for a company specializing in at-home tools for family planning. In the fun video, Ashanti is seen in her dressing room amid the hustle and bustle of backstage, taking a pregnancy test in her dressing room. Someone asks her how long she'll need before she's stage-ready, to which she replies, "I'mma need about nine months."

Read More: Ashanti Glows In Throwback Photos Amid Rumored Pregnancy

Ashanti & Nelly Are Expecting

Fans can't get enough of the adorable announcement, and couldn't be happier for her and Nelly. As expected, countless users have flooded her comments section with words of love and support. "Baby baby baby baby…. ❤️🙏🏽😆," she captioned the sweet clip. While it remains unclear when her child is expected to arrive, a baby isn't all the happy couple has to look forward to. In an interview with Essence today, Ashanti also revealed that she and Nelly are engaged.

“This new year of my life is such a blessing full of love, hope and anticipation,” she explained. “Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience.” What do you think of Ashanti finally confirming that she and Nelly are expecting after months of rumors? Did you have a hunch all along? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Ashanti & Nelly Enjoy Adorable Karaoke Night Together Amid Pregnancy Rumors: Watch

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-COMEDY-MARK TWAINRelationshipsAshanti & Nelly Enjoy Adorable Karaoke Night Together Amid Pregnancy Rumors: Watch
2021 Soul Train Awards - ArrivalsRelationshipsAshanti Glows In Throwback Photos Amid Rumored Pregnancy
2022 SXSW Conference And Festival - Day 5RelationshipsAshanti's Alleged Baby Bump Doesn't Stop Her From Getting Down Onstage: Watch
Usher's "Coming Home" Album Release EventRelationshipsAshanti's Mother Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy Rumors, Claims It's "Public" But Not "Announced"