Ashanti & Nelly Enjoy Adorable Karaoke Night Together Amid Pregnancy Rumors: Watch

Rumors that Ashanti and Nelly are expecting their first child together have been running rampant for months. The duo first teased the news with a subtle gesture towards the songstress's stomach, and now, speculation is in full swing. While neither of the two artists have confirmed the alleged pregnancy, Ashanti's mother seemingly hinted that it's a sure thing during an interview earlier this month. The "Happy" singer has also traded her iconic figure-hugging fits for oversized t-shirts as of late, only furthering fans' suspicions.

While supporters continue to search for signs of pregnancy, the pair has remained unbothered, seemingly opting to keep that part of their personal lives private. They do continue to show one another off online, however, reminding their followers that they're a match made in heaven. Earlier this month, for example, Ashanti dropped off an adorable carousel of photos and clips from her and Nelly's Valentine's Day and Super Bowl adventures on Instagram.

Nelly & Ashanti Show Off Their Singing Skills

Now, she's shared yet another sweet series of clips, this time of a fun karaoke night they seemingly hosted recently. In the clips, Ashanti and Nelly are seen hilariously singing and dancing with friends, appearing to have a blast. Nelly even attempted a pretty tough high note, and Ashanti couldn't help but clown him for it. "Please hear his note in the 2nd slide," she captioned the post. "I. AM. CRYINNNNNNGGGGGGG."

While it remains unclear whether or not fans will get answers on Ashanti's rumored pregnancy any time soon, one thing remains apparent, the pair is here to stay. What do you think of Ashanti and Nelly's recent karaoke night? What about Ashanti clowning Nelly for his attempt at a high note? Do you believe rumors that the lovebirds are expecting? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

