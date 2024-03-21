Ashanti & Nelly's Relationship Continues To Thrive On & Off Social Media

Spring has officially sprung, and as per usual, the warmer weather is shaking things up in the world of love and romance. After being boo'd up for the winter, people are starting to shake off their extra layers and co-dependent relationships in favour of fun with friends and soaking up the sunshine. Nelly and Ashanti have had plenty of wild summers – together and apart – over the past two decades. However, 2024 is going to be different than any other. Though they haven't given the official word to fans just yet, the former Murder Inc. songstress is allegedly expecting her first child with her beau.

The 49-year-old is already a father of two kids of his own, plus the two he adopted after his stepsister Jacqueline Donahue tragically died from leukemia in 2005. Even before gossip about the pregnancy began to spread, Nelly was constantly going viral for the massive grin on his face while in Ashanti's presence. Now that they're working on building a family together, he looks more in love than ever before.

Read More: Nelly Believes His Era Of Hip-Hop Was The "Toughest"

Ashanti and Nelly Are Always All Smiles Together

On Wednesday (March 20), Ashanti's Instagram lit up with a new photo dump revealing how she and her man spent Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine's Day. It begins with a clip of the East Coast icon grinning wide while Nelly plants sweet kisses all over her cheek before they both burst into song. Rather than showing off any signs of a baby bump, Ashanti kept the focus on her vibrant, red outfit and signature giant hoop earrings.

When Ashanti pregnancy rumours first began swirling, her longtime fans were overjoyed for the "Foolish" hitmaker. However, now that her mother has declared the news as "public," but not "announced," it's beginning to feel like an elephant in the room. Read what Tina Douglas had to say about the situation at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Ashanti's Mother Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy Rumors, Claims It's "Public" But Not "Announced"

[Via]