Ashanti's Mother Seemingly Confirms Pregnancy Rumors, Claims It's "Public" But Not "Announced"

Rumors that Ashanti and Nelly are expecting their first child together have been floating around for months now, but the pair has yet to confirm the big news. While some fans have treated the alleged pregnancy as common knowledge, others have pointed out that Ashanti appears to be doing her best to keep it under wraps. Despite her rocking oversized fits at her latest performances, supporters speculate that the songstress is sporting a growing bump these days, which they think she's trying to conceal.

During a recent interview with Antoine Edwards, Ashanti's mother Tina Douglas tried to clear up the ongoing confusion. When congratulated for her daughter's rumored pregnancy, Douglas clarified that it hasn't been officially announced. The host then apologized, noting that she had believed the news was public. "It is public, don't get it twisted," Douglas said. "But it hasn't been officially announced."

Tina Douglas Tries To Clear Up The Confusion

It looks like Ashanti's mother is waiting for her daughter, or her boyfriend Nelly, to confirm the news themselves. Regardless, fans think her response indicates that it's pretty likely the performer has a baby on the way. Most social media users are happy for the couple, who appear to be doing better than ever as of late. The duo has been seen spoiling one another with lavish parties, extravagant gifts, and more. Some, on the other hand, have been critical. A few commenters have even compared the rumored mother-to-be to Halle Bailey, who hid her pregnancy for months amid rampant rumors. At the beginning of the year, she and her partner DDG officially announced the arrival of their son, Halo.

Plenty of users are coming to Ashanti's defense, noting that it's her right to keep her pregnancy to herself, despite any potential backlash. What do you think of Ashanti's mother's recent comments on her rumored pregnancy? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

