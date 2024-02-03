Ashanti & Nelly Fuel Pregnancy Rumors With Miami Performance, Fans Suspect Baby Bump

At the end of last year, Us reported that Nelly and Ashanti were expecting their first child together, claiming that a source close to the pair shared the exciting news. Neither of them have confirmed these reports, though Ashanti did put her hand over her stomach during a performance in December, seemingly indicating a growing bump. Nelly did the same before the couple broke out into laughter, leaving fans to speculate.

Since then, Ashanti has been stepping out in some stunning, yet uncharacteristically oversized fits. Recently, for example, she performed with Ja Rule in a loosely fitting t-shirt. Now, she's been spotted once again at an event wearing a look that would conveniently obscure any signs that a little one is on the way. Some fans, however, suspect that they can spot a baby bump.

Nelly & Ashanti Get Wild In Miami

The event in question was hosted in Miami yesterday (February 2), in honor of the 10th anniversary of E11EVEN. The lovebirds graced the stage, performing hits like "Body On Me," and more. Ashanti rocked a bright pink oversized Balenciaga t-shirt, which she complimented with a pair of similarly vivid boots and some shades. At one point in the evening, Fat Joe even joined Ashanti for a performance of “What’s Luv?” He takes credit for the artists' reunion, telling fans on Instagram Live last month that it wouldn't have happened if it weren't for him.

“I immediately tell them I need 10 percent of this kid because if it wasn’t for Verzuz, that I brought Nelly out [during] me against Ja Rule, that’s when they saw each other and energy connected again," he explained. "That’s when he said I gotta have her. He was over there contemplating; he really wanted to go over there." What do you think of rumors that Nelly and Ashanti are expecting their first child together? Do you think her loosely fitting top proves anything, or are fans overthinking it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

