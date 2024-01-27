Ashanti Performs With Ja Rule Amid Pregnancy Rumors, Keeps Fans Guessing

Ashanti and Nelly have come a long way since rekindling their romance in 2023. After sharing the exciting news, the pair has gone all out for one another with extravagant parties, gifts, performances, and more. Late last year, rumors that Ashanti is expecting even began to make their rounds online, though she's yet to directly address them.

Amid talk of her potential little one, Ashanti has been gracing the stage alongside her frequent collaborator, Ja Rule. The songstress has certainly been serving no shortage of looks, or performances. Regardless, fans can't help but analyze her every move, searching for a sign of a growing bump.

Ashanti Shows Off Her Dance Moves In Oversized T-Shirt

Recently, a clip of Ashanti at one of her shows surfaced on Instagram, leading fans in The Shade Room's comments section to speculate. In the clip, she's seen showing off her vocal abilities and dance moves in an oversized t-shirt and silver high-heeled boots. Clearly, Ashanti turns heads no matter what she wears, but users suspect that she opted for a more loosely fitting fit in an attempt to shield her stomach. "Yep she is pregnant," one commenter theorizes. "Pregnant for sure!!!! Since when she wear a big shirt like this," another says.

While countless supporters are expressing excitement over the possibility Ashanti has a baby on the way, others are calling for the speculation to stop. "Y'all don't get enough of being in someone else's uterus 🙄 halle taught ya'll nothing," one notes. Another calls the performer "such a blessing" whether she's "pregnant or not." What do you think of Ashanti's recent performance with Ja Rule? How do you think she sounded? What about rumors that she's expecting her first child with Nelly? Do you hope that the rumors are true? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

