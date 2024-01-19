Ja Rule Isn't Surprised By Nelly & Ashanti's Reunion

In September of last year, Nelly and Ashanti finally confirmed rumors that they had rekindled their romance, much to the delight of fans everywhere. Since sharing the news, the adorable duo has been very vocal about their love for one another, frequently showing it off with over-the-top gifts, parties, and more. Amid their reunion, countless fans and peers have shown their support for the pair, most recently being Ja Rule.

During his recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, he explained that he wasn't exactly shocked to hear that Nelly and Ashanti were back together, as their "chemistry" has always been undeniable. He described how his former collaborator and his wife Aisha Atkins are friends, which seemingly gave him some insight into the performer's feelings.

Ja Rule Says The "Chemistry Was There" Between Nelly & Ashanti

“You can tell sometimes when women – they want that old thing back. I don’t want to blow sis up. But the chemistry was there,” Ja Rule said. “And I think for both of them it came back quick. So I think they missed each other. It had to be that way because of the way they just clicked and came back so fast.” Fans can certainly agree. Since reuniting, the couple couple has already collaborated on new music together and even sparked rumors that they're expecting.

In December, a source told Us that Ashanti is pregnant with her first child with Nelly, though they've yet to confirm this. They first prompted speculation when Ashanti put her hands over her stomach while onstage with Nelly earlier that month. He later did the same before the both of them started to laugh, leading to theories that it was a hint. What do you think of Nelly and Ashanti's reunion? What about Ja Rule's take on it? Do you agree that their chemistry has always been undeniable? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

