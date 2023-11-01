Ashanti Surprises Nelly With Custom Convertible, Lovebirds Enjoy Throwbacks On Night Out

It's no secret that Nelly and Ashanti were a fan-favorite power couple when they first got together in the early 2000s, but it appears as though they've come back better than ever amid their reunion. Recently, Ashanti surprised the hip hop mainstay with a luxurious birthday present, which managed to invoke a pretty emotional reaction. The artist got him a customized 1962 Impala convertible, which is believed to have cost her roughly $100K.

In a clip from the sweet moment, Nelly pulls Ashanti in for a big hug, revealing that he's wanted a car like that since he was a kid. Fireworks are seen going off in the background as the hitmaker investigates his new whip. Clearly, Ashanti's quite the gift giver, and Nelly wasn't disappointed in his birthday celebration. The pair have been spotted enjoying their rekindled romance quite a bit recently, even hitting the club over the weekend to bump some throwback love songs.

Read More: Sexyy Red’s “Pound Town” Lyrics Help Ashanti Express NSFW Desires To Nelly

Ashanti Gifts Nelly A Blue Impala

In another clip of the lovebirds, Ashanti is seen performing her 2008 breakup song, "The Way That I Love You." Reportedly, she wrote the track about Nelly, which might explain why he isn't a huge fan. In the video, Nelly's seen saying that he "hates" the song "so much." Luckily, it didn't deter Ashanti from giving the performance her all. Obviously, they've been through quite a lot together, and it can be painful to relive some of the less flattering moments from one's past.

Other footage from the fun evening shows Ashanti singing along to Nelly's track with Kelly Rowland, "Dilemma." The two of them were all smiles, looking to have a blast on their night out. Fans note that both of the artists are glowing as of late, and think their love is to thank.

Nelly & Ashanti Hit The Town

What do you think of Ashanti's extravagant birthday present for Nelly? How do you feel about them showing off their rekindled romance as of late? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Nelly Ices Ashanti Out, Turns Up The Heat While Serenading Her With Jodeci’s “Freek’N You”: Watch

[Via][Via][Via]