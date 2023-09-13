Ashanti Confirms Rekindled Romance With Nelly: “We’re In A Great Space”

Ashanti confirmed that she and Nelly are back together while walking the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday night. While carrying a clutch with the rapper's face on it, she remarked to PEOPLE: "We're in a great space, everything is positive, we're having a lot of fun." She also teased that they may collaborate on new music together.

The confirmation comes after Nelly recently spoke about him and Ashanti being back together again. He opened up about their relationship during an interview with Love and Hip Hop's Rasheeda for her Boss Moves podcast.

Read More: Nelly & Ashanti Give Usher A Run For His Money In Adorable New Singing Video

Nelly At Ashanti's Birthday Party

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 13: Recording Artists Nelly and Ashanti during Ashanti's surprise birthday dinner hosted by Nelly at STK on October 13, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

"Yeah, we cool again," he admitted when asked about their situation. "I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn't anything that ...[was] planned. I think we're both pretty much doing what we do. Sometimes being separate you understand one another more. You could be like, 'Yo, let me see exactly what they see.' You know, because we all can be defensive sometimes in our own relationships. And we know we wrong but we going to stand on it. But we all a victim to that."

Ashanti Brings Nelly's Face To The VMAs

Nelly added that this time around, there's "no pressure." He continued: "Before I felt like both of us are doing what we're doing career-wise and when you got so many people in the middle of it, it could be tough." Nelly and Ashanti originally began dating back in 2003 and stayed together for a decade before splitting up. Rumors of their rekindled romance made headlines in December 2022, when Ashanti joined Nelly on stage at Power 98.3 and 96.1's Under the Mistletoe show in Arizona. Together they performed “Body on Me.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Nelly and Ashanti's romance on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Nelly Confirms Ashanti Relationship, Admits Both Singers Were Surprised

[Via]