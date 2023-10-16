Nelly Ices Ashanti Out, Turns Up The Heat While Serenading Her With Jodeci’s “Freek’N You”: Watch

Music lovers of older generations got to watch Nelly and Ashanti play out their fairytale romance decades ago. Of course, many were devastated when the vocalists untimely called it quits. Thanks to the magic of divine timing (and a lot of inner healing), however, we're not witnessing the couple's reconciliation – and boy has it been beautiful. Social media users have noted that Nelly looks his happiest when in the company of his other half, and both are comfortable enough to let their silly sides shine when spending time together.

All year long we've been watching the "Just A Dream" artist celebrate Ashanti's beauty and talent during their joint performances. When it came time for her 43rd birthday earlier this month, though, is when Nelly's generous spirit really got to shine. Much to his lover's amazement, the Texas-born entertainer iced Ashanti out with a stunning new necklace that once again proves he doesn't play about her. Upon accepting the amazing gift, she shared an adorable moment of PDA with her beau that was captured on camera.

Nelly Has an Icy Surprise for Ashanti

Ashanti's birthday actually took place on October 13th, but like many, she continued the celebrations all the way through the weekend. Late on Sunday (October 15) evening, the New York native posted a video on Instagram that revealed another gift her man had in store for her, this one far more comedic than the first.

While riding on a bus with friends, the father of two gave Ashanti a rousing rendition of Jodeci's "Freek'N You," which had everyone in the vicinity cracking up at the sexual lyrics. "Every time I close my eyes / I wake up feelin' so horny," Nelly shamelessly crooned.

"Hot in Herre" Hitmaker Delivers Hilarious Jodeci Cover

Do you think that Nelly should cover more Jodeci classics to keep Ashanti laughing, or should the R&B icon stick to his own discography from now on? Tell us your thoughts in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

