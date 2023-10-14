Nelly Celebrates Ashanti’s Birthday With Steamy Throwback Vids: Watch

Happy belated birthday to Ashanti, who turned 43 years old on Friday (October 13). There are many reasons to honor and praise the R&B superstar, but one massive fan in particular knows exactly how. Nelly and her are back together, and they have a lot of special moments, memories, and milestones to celebrate across their long history. Moreover, the rapper recently posted a tribute compilation on Instagram of them performing together, posing for pictures, signing along, and a whole lot more. Throughout the clips, you can tell that they really enjoy being around each other.

"One time for the birthday girl..." Nelly's caption on the post began. "@ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!" Ashanti and him go way, way back, and for those unaware, this is a rekindled romance rather than a new one altogether. It was preceded by a lot of teases, amicable interactions, and hints that the two were getting closer and closer. Clearly, it all paid off towards the end, and now they have a lot to reflect on and cherish. After all, it's like their bond got a full-on reset button.

Nelly's Birthday Post For Ashanti: Watch

"Yeah, we cool again," Nelly confirmed in a recent interview, smiling and getting red in the face as he talked about Ashanti. "I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn't anything that was like, I don't think, planned. We both was pretty much doing what we do. Sometimes being separate allows you to understand one another more. You can be like, 'Yo, let me see exactly, maybe, what they see.' We all can be defensive, sometimes, in our own relationships. And we know we wrong but we going to stand on it. But we all a victim to that. Before, I felt like both of us are doing what we're doing career-wise. When you got so many people in the middle of it, it could be tough."

Meanwhile this is what his boo had to say about this. "We're in a great space, everything is positive, we're having a lot of fun," she told PEOPLE on the MTV VMAs red carpet back in September. In fact, she also suggested they might collab on new music soon, which is another exciting possibility. For more news and the latest updates on Nelly and Ashanti, stay logged into HNHH.

