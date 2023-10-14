Nelly Celebrates Ashanti’s Birthday With Steamy Throwback Vids: Watch

In a series of performance videos, pictures, and clips of the couple goofing off, you can tell how much they enjoy their company.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Nelly Celebrates Ashanti’s Birthday With Steamy Throwback Vids: Watch

Happy belated birthday to Ashanti, who turned 43 years old on Friday (October 13). There are many reasons to honor and praise the R&B superstar, but one massive fan in particular knows exactly how. Nelly and her are back together, and they have a lot of special moments, memories, and milestones to celebrate across their long history. Moreover, the rapper recently posted a tribute compilation on Instagram of them performing together, posing for pictures, signing along, and a whole lot more. Throughout the clips, you can tell that they really enjoy being around each other.

"One time for the birthday girl..." Nelly's caption on the post began. "@ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!" Ashanti and him go way, way back, and for those unaware, this is a rekindled romance rather than a new one altogether. It was preceded by a lot of teases, amicable interactions, and hints that the two were getting closer and closer. Clearly, it all paid off towards the end, and now they have a lot to reflect on and cherish. After all, it's like their bond got a full-on reset button.

Read More: Nelly & Ashanti Give Usher A Run For His Money In Adorable New Singing Video

Nelly's Birthday Post For Ashanti: Watch

"Yeah, we cool again," Nelly confirmed in a recent interview, smiling and getting red in the face as he talked about Ashanti. "I think it surprised both of us, though. It wasn't anything that was like, I don't think, planned. We both was pretty much doing what we do. Sometimes being separate allows you to understand one another more. You can be like, 'Yo, let me see exactly, maybe, what they see.' We all can be defensive, sometimes, in our own relationships. And we know we wrong but we going to stand on it. But we all a victim to that. Before, I felt like both of us are doing what we're doing career-wise. When you got so many people in the middle of it, it could be tough."

Meanwhile this is what his boo had to say about this. "We're in a great space, everything is positive, we're having a lot of fun," she told PEOPLE on the MTV VMAs red carpet back in September. In fact, she also suggested they might collab on new music soon, which is another exciting possibility. For more news and the latest updates on Nelly and Ashanti, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Ashanti Gives Goddess Vibes In Bermuda Carnival Costume, Gets Cozy With Nelly While Performing

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.