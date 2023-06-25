There’s never been a better reason to consider spinning the block thanks to the reunion of couples like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez or Ashanti and Nelly. While the former pair has had some undeniably tense moments in the public eye as of late, the latter seems to be more in love than ever – and definitely not afraid to show it off to the world. Earlier this month we saw them step out in matching outfits for the annual Quality Control Music Black Ball, at which time Nelly hopped behind the DJ booth to take care of his girl’s sound as she sang on stage.

Twitter ate that date night up, and since then, Ashanti and her beau have only given us more reason to root for them. Over the weekend, another video of them performing together began making rounds online, and this time, the “Hot In Herre” hitmaker looks undeniably giddy as the 42-year-old grinds up against him. “He hasn’t stopped cheesing since 😭 love that for them,” one Instagram user wrote in @theneighborhoodtalk’s comments after watching the heartwarming clip.

Ashanti and Nelly are Stuck Like Glue

We’re always happy to see Ashanti and Nelly boo’d up, but fans also happen to love seeing the New York native’s vacation posts. Her most recent destination was Bermuda, where she travelled for the first time to attend the country’s annual Carnival celebrations. “Thank you @Bermuda for an amazing first visit!!!! It won’t be my last! I had a blast jumping with @carnivalinbermuda 😜💃🏽🇧🇲🇧🇲🇧🇲🌴🌴🌴❤️,” the songbird wrote in the caption of her commemorative Instagram post.

As expected, Ashanti went all out with her costume, adorning herself in a colourful set of feathers worn with a teal-coloured harness that left much of her curvaceous body on display. It remains unclear if Nelly was on this trip, but if not, he was certainly just as happy as fans to see the snapshots.

Bermuda Carnival Babe

Check out stunning photos from Ashanti’s first trip to Bermuda to celebrate Carnival below. Are you a fan of the R&B starlet’s colourful outfit? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

