Usher & Ashanti Trade “Happy Birthday” Wishes At Vegas Concert: Watch

One celebrity birthday is already a lot, but two of them under the same roof means that fans have to really test their vocal chops when they sing their congratulations. Moreover, this just happened at Usher's recent Las Vegas show on Saturday (October 14), which called for a special occasion with a fellow R&B superstar of his. The now-45-year-old was born on October 14, whereas Ashanti- who was in attendance that night- turned 43 the previous Friday (October 13). As such, they just had to take advantage of the occasion and wish each other well on their special 24 hours. While onstage, both singers sang "Happy Birthday" to each other, and the crowd made sure to give it their all for the two.

Of course, it's not like the party stopped there, as the DJ immediately started laying some beats down for everyone to turn up. Overall, it seems like it was all just a massive party, and Usher and Ashanti certainly deserve such extravagant birthday celebrations. They aren't just musical contemporaries, but also kindred spirits in terms of what they represent for R&B and what how they impacted the culture as a whole. As such, it's great to see them celebrate and give each other their flowers for all the success and camaraderie they share.

Usher & Ashanti Celebrate Their Birthdays Together Onstage: Watch

However, don't get it twisted; even though they came up during a similar time and seem close, they never became romantically involved. Instead, Ashanti dated Nelly, and the two recently rekindled their romance after a lot of speculation. They seem happier than ever these days, and a birthday tribute from the rapper to the 43-year-old showcased a lot of their treasured memories together. ""One time for the birthday girl..." he expressed in the Instagram post's caption. "@ashanti Enjoy your day Ma you look awesome!!!! Happy Birthday Love ya!!!!"

Meanwhile, the Confessions singer is having a heck of a year himself, what with the Vegas residency, new singles, an album on the way, and of course, the announcement of his Super Bowl halftime show next year. What are you looking forward to the most from these two superstars? Let us know in the comments down below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on Usher and Ashanti, stick around on HNHH.

