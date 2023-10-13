Usher’s “Good Good” Hits Billboard Top 30, His First Song To Do So In Eight Years

Even though Usher's one of R&B's biggest superstars right now, the charts just aren't what they used to be. Moreover, he remains as relevant and beloved as ever, but when it comes to his released material, many prefer to go back into his older catalog. However, one track from the soulful sensation broke that curse recently, fittingly reintroducing a commercial mainstay into the most mainstream of mainstreams. His 21 S*vage and Summer Walker collab "Good Good" landed at No. 28 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, dated October 14, 2023. With this, the Coming Home single became the Chattanooga singer's first Top 30-charting song in almost a decade, which took the song eight weeks on the charts to achieve.

Furthermore, the last top 30 hit from the Dallas-born entertainer was back in 2015. He and Juicy J released "I Don't Mind" in March of that year, and it reached its peak Billboard Hot 100 position at No. 11. With this anticipation and history in mind, it's no wonder that Usher is calculating a lot of his moves in conjunction to create a truly special rollout for his aforementioned next album. These involved a Las Vegas residency, a Paris residency, multiple fashion show appearances, singles, music videos, and of course, performing at the Super Bowl halftime show next year.

Usher's "Good Good" With 21 & Summer Walker: Watch The Music Video

"Usher plans on having… pole dancers," an alleged source reportedly told Page Six about the 44-year-old's halftime show. It looks like he wants to pay tribute to Atlanta's strip club culture- if these reports are at all accurate. "Dressed in a tasteful manner, of course as well as dancers on roller skates. He is definitely keeping in mind that his younger fans will be watching.n[He] just wants to set himself apart and make history as one of the greatest performers to hit the world stage. Beyoncé, Rihanna, Dr. Dre, Prince, and Michael Jackson have all made memorable moments. Now that Usher is taking the stage he wants to do something different, unforgettable and over-the-top."

"Let me tell you something, you know what I do in Vegas," he told The Breakfast Club about the performance recently, though he didn't confirm these strip club rumors. "It ain’t nothing but the lights, baby, but we gonna bring the lights out. I’m trying to make certain that the world knows the legacy that is my career. But I’m playing the hits and I’m definitely bringing something that’s gonna leave you shocked. You’re gonna remember this moment." For more news and the latest updates on Usher, stay posted on HNHH.

