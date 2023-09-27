Usher Is Reportedly Planning To Announce Global Tour Following Super Bowl Performance

Usher is taking the world by storm, literally. According to an exclusive report from Billboard, there are strong indications that Usher is on the verge of embarking on his first global concert tour in nearly a decade. According to sources close to the Grammy-winning artist, he might choose the grand stage of the Super Bowl to unveil this exciting news. These sources have revealed that Usher's team has been diligently securing arena reservations in various corners of the world, hinting at the scale and magnitude of this upcoming tour.

Moreover, Usher's potential tour announcement at the Super Bowl would not be the first time an artist has utilized this high-profile platform to unveil significant news. In fact, Lady Gaga set the notable precedent back in 2017 when she electrified the world by revealing her tour plans right after her unforgettable Super Bowl performance. This historical context adds another layer of intrigue to Usher's impending Super Bowl appearance and tour announcement.

Usher's Halftime Performance Will Be Legendary

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 25: Usher performs onstage during his residency at La Seine Musicale on September 25, 2023 in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Subsequently, the spotlight is firmly fixed on Usher as he gears up to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. As HNHH previously reported, in a recent interview with CBS Mornings, the R&B sensation expressed his profound excitement and anticipation. He shared that performing at the Super Bowl Halftime had been a lifelong dream, and the realization of this dream holds immense significance for him.

Another reason he's likely excited, is due to the fact that he will be dropping an album, Coming Home, on the same day of his performance. This album marks his ninth studio album and also his return to the music scene after a hiatus since 2016's Hard II Love. As Usher's tour plans, album drop, and Super Bowl halftime performance has anticipation building among the people, the world eagerly awaits the official announcement that is bound to set the entertainment world abuzz. Let us know your thoughts on Usher's upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance!

