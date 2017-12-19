Halftime Performance
- Sports7 Artists Fans Are Begging To Perform A Super Bowl Halftime ShowThe Super Bowl halftime show is a highly coveted stage, reserved for a select few artists. Here are 7 who would surely make waves.By TeeJay Small
- MusicUsher Is Reportedly Planning To Announce Global Tour Following Super Bowl PerformanceWord on the street is Usher has a global tour to announce!By Tallie Spencer
- MusicStephen A. Smith Talks Halftime Show: Rihanna "Ain't Beyoncé"He praised Ri for her talents, but he doesn't believe she can outmatch Bey's epic Super Bowl halftime performance.By Erika Marie
- MusicVince Staples Calls Snoop Dogg The "Biggest Rapper," Explains Why Halftime Show Was OverdueThe rapper detailed why he doesn't believe the Super Bowl performance was "something to be super-duper excited about."By Erika Marie
- MusicRudy Giuliani Rants About Eminem Kneeling, Snoop Dogg's Lyrics: "He Didn't Belong On That Stage"It's safe to say that Giuliani wasn't a fan of the Super Bowl halftime show.By Erika Marie
- MusicMary J. Blige Dismisses Super Bowl Halftime Haters: "That's A Small Conversation"According to Blige, the magnitude of the performance outshines any negativity or complaints from people upset about Rap & R&B artists.By Erika Marie
- MusicMary J. Blige Explains Why She's Leaning Toward Performing "Family Affair" At Super BowlShe reportedly can only choose one song for the halftime show and detailed why the Dr. Dre-produced hit may be the one.By Erika Marie
- TVThe Weeknd's Super Bowl Performance Is Getting A Full-Length DocumentaryShowtime will air the 90-minute feature documentary later this year. By Madusa S.
- MusicG-Eazy Blows Up Twitter Because Everyone Hated His NFL Halftime PerformanceG-Eazy was trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons.By Alex Zidel
- SportsSteph Curry's Sister Trolls Tory Lanez With Ayesha Curry Trade RemarkSydel Curry gets back at Tory Lanez after saying he would trade Ayesha Curry out of the black community.By Alex Zidel
- Music50 Cent Takes Credit For Ja Rule's Embarrassing Halftime PerformanceHe still has time for one of his favorite targets.By Zaynab
- MusicBig Boi Blasted By PETA For Super Bowl Fur CoatBig Boi's look was not a hit with everybody.By Alex Zidel
- SportsColin Kaepernick Denies That Travis Scott Reached Out To Him About Super BowlKaep retweeted an Ebro post saying that Travis Scott did not reach out to the quarterback.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEbro Calls Travis Scott "Lame" For $500K Super Bowl Deal & Puts Big Boi On BlastHe also puts Big Boi on blast.By Zaynab
- MusicLil Wayne Fans Blow Up On Kentucky Governor After He Calls Rapper A "Has-Been"Lil Wayne's loyal supporters made sure to let the Governor know who he was messing with.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Wayne Clowned For "Hamburglar" Outfit During Imagine Dragons PerformanceThe Governor of Kentucky called Weezy a "tired, has-been."By Alex Zidel
- MusicLil Yachty Claps Back At Hater Saying His MNF Halftime Performance Was TrashLil Yachty had time Monday night.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicMiguel Co-Signs Cardi B For A Super Bowl Halftime Set: "Cardi Would Kill That"Miguel thinks Cardi B would kill it if she had her own set at the Super Bowl Halftime Show.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNipsey Hussle Brings Out YG For Halftime Performance At Clippers GameNipsey Hussle electrifies home crowd at Staples Center with medley performance during halftime.By Devin Ch
- SportsTwitter Has Mixed Emotions About Migos & N.E.R.D.'s NBA All-Star PerformanceWho really saved the show?By Milca P.
- SportsKendrick Lamar Performs During Halftime Of National Championship GameWatch Kendrick Lamar perform a medley of his "DAMN" hits during the halftime of Monday night's National Championship game.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKendrick Lamar To Perform At College Football Championship Halftime ShowKendrick Lamar to touch the stage at the inaugural halftime show at College Football National Championship. By Aron A.