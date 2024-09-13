Lil Wayne Breaks His Silence On Controversial Super Bowl Snub In Heartbreaking Fashion

Lil Wayne offered his take on what happened.

Lil Wayne is one of the most legendary artists in the history of hip-hop. Overall, he has an extensive catalog of music and fans believe he may be one of the GOATs. However, many were disappointed over the weekend when it was revealed that Kendrick Lamar would be headlining the Super Bowl. The Super Bowl is taking place in New Orleans, which is where Wayne is from. Many felt like it was a guarantee that Wayne would end up getting the nod, but he was snubbed.

This has subsequently led to a lot of discourse. Stan wars on Twitter have gotten out of hand, and it is hard to discern what really went behind the decision to pick K. Dot over Wayne. Either way, there is no doubt that Wayne is disappointed right now. We know this because he took to Instagram Live last night where he offered his true feelings on the situation. As you will hear, this whole situation has left him broken and it was hard for him to speak at first.

Lil Wayne Speaks

“That hurt, it hurt a lot… I thought there was nothing better that spot, on that stage, on that platform," Wayne said. The legendary artist also noted how he thought it was a given that he would get the gig. However, he believes he should have mentally prepared himself for the rejection. “It broke me, but I'm just trying to put myself back together," Wayne concluded. These are heartbreaking words, especially from a legend of Wayne's caliber.