Lil Wayne Draws Fans' Sympathy And Apathy Over His Super Bowl Snub Response

Fans had a wide array of reactions to Lil Wayne's message.

Lil Wayne found himself at the center of controversy after Kendrick Lamar announced that he will headline Super Bowl LIX's halftime show in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 9, 2025. Many folks felt like the Young Money boss deserved the spot instead, a conversation amplified by K.Dot's beef with Tunechi's Toronto protégé, Drake. While there are many different angles and perspectives to discuss and debate, the most important one to consider is Wayne's own feelings. Now, we have a good idea of what those are thanks to a heartfelt video response that landed on social media in the wee hours of Friday (September 13).

"That hurt," Lil Wayne said of not being selected for Super Bowl LIX's halftime show. "Hurt a lot. You know what I'm talking about? It hurt a whole lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a let-down. And for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody had told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that. But I thought that there was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city. So it hurt, it hurt a whole lot.

Lil Wayne's Response To Missing Out On Super Bowl Halftime Show In New Orleans

"But y'all... Y'all are f***ing amazing," Lil Wayne continued. "It made me feel like s**t not getting this opportunity. And when I felt like s**t, you guys reminded me that I ain't s**t without y'all. And that's an amazing reality. So, like I said, it broke me. And I'm just trying to put me back together. But, my God, have you all helped me. Thanks to all my peers, my friends, my family, my homies on sports television and everybody repping me. I really appreciate that, I really do. I feel like I let all of y'all down by not getting that opportunity. But I'm working on me and I'm working. Thank you." Check out reactions to Weezy's message down below.

Fans React