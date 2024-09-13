Lil Wayne Draws Fans' Sympathy And Apathy Over His Super Bowl Snub Response

BYGabriel Bras Nevares894 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 Roots Picnic
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: Lil Wayne performs at 2024 Roots Picnic at Fairmount Park on June 01, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/Getty Images)
Fans had a wide array of reactions to Lil Wayne's message.

Lil Wayne found himself at the center of controversy after Kendrick Lamar announced that he will headline Super Bowl LIX's halftime show in New Orleans, Louisiana on February 9, 2025. Many folks felt like the Young Money boss deserved the spot instead, a conversation amplified by K.Dot's beef with Tunechi's Toronto protégé, Drake. While there are many different angles and perspectives to discuss and debate, the most important one to consider is Wayne's own feelings. Now, we have a good idea of what those are thanks to a heartfelt video response that landed on social media in the wee hours of Friday (September 13).

"That hurt," Lil Wayne said of not being selected for Super Bowl LIX's halftime show. "Hurt a lot. You know what I'm talking about? It hurt a whole lot. I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a let-down. And for just automatically mentally putting myself in that position like somebody had told me that was my position. So I blame myself for that. But I thought that there was nothing better than that spot and that stage and that platform in my city. So it hurt, it hurt a whole lot.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Stage Stirs Storm Of Controversy Over Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne's Response To Missing Out On Super Bowl Halftime Show In New Orleans

"But y'all... Y'all are f***ing amazing," Lil Wayne continued. "It made me feel like s**t not getting this opportunity. And when I felt like s**t, you guys reminded me that I ain't s**t without y'all. And that's an amazing reality. So, like I said, it broke me. And I'm just trying to put me back together. But, my God, have you all helped me. Thanks to all my peers, my friends, my family, my homies on sports television and everybody repping me. I really appreciate that, I really do. I feel like I let all of y'all down by not getting that opportunity. But I'm working on me and I'm working. Thank you." Check out reactions to Weezy's message down below.

Fans React

Elsewhere, many in the industry have their theories as to why this all happened. Some think that there's not much to really talk about here, and that fans are exaggerating their indignant reactions. Others like Joe Budden, however, think that there's something murkier going on behind the scenes. We'll see if any concrete information emerges about this whole debacle...

Read More: As Big As The Super Bowl? Lil Wayne's Snub Was Expected

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...