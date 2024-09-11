Drake Continues To Show Lil Wayne Support Amidst Halftime Show Debate

Drizzy wants to see a Wayne Super Bowl.

Drake has said plenty in 2024. The rapper fired back at basically every big rapper in the industry on his wave of diss tracks. Since then knockout punch that was Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us," though, Drake has opted for a different approach. He's become an Instagram guy. He resorted to posting photos and messages that suggest what he's feeling without coming out and saying it. This has been evident in the wake of the Kendrick Lamar battle. It's also been evident since the whole Super Bowl Halftime Show fiasco hit the internet.

Roc Nation announced that Lamar would be headlining the Halftime Show in New Orleans in 2025. The hip hop community was mad. Dozens of industry insiders came out and claimed that Lil Wayne should have been given the opportunity to perform in front of his hometown. Drake seemingly agrees. The day the Lamar news hit, Drake posted a photo of the Young Money crew on his Instagram Story. A day later, the 6 God doubled down and dropped two additional photos of Lil Wayne. Neither photo had a caption, but they featured prime Weezy circa Tha Carter III.

Drake Posted Retro Lil Wayne Photos On His IG Story

The second photo, in particular, looks to be taken from the music video for Wayne's iconic "A Milli." Drake has always made it clear that Wayne changed his life and career for the better. It is worth noting, though, that the rapper has multiple reasons for wanting to champion a Weezy Halftime Show. For one, Lil Wayne leading a Halftime Show would likely mean guest appearances from the likes of Nicki Minaj and Drake. It would be a major moment for the trio, who have taken some pretty high profile L's over the last few years.