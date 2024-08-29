Drake Hilariously Roasts Joe Budden’s Throwback Beach Photo

Drake gave Joe Budden an unexpected shoutout on Instagram last night.

It's no secret that Drake and Joe Budden don't get along, and last night, Drizzy hopped online to troll the podcaster on Instagram. He shared a series of photos featuring himself, Duke Dennis, and Budden, suggesting that they influenced his infamous selfie pose. "I’m not aware of my picture or mirror face it’s a curse from birth and I’m influenced by what I see," he captioned the photos.

His trolling didn't stop there, however. One fan in his comments section took note of Budden's bold pose, which Drake proceeded to roast him for. "2 hand gun squat at the beach is nuts tho," the commenter wrote. "😂😂😂😂 double gun finger dip down is zaney," Drake responded, "He’s headed back to the all inclusive and about to order a martini shaken not stirred casino royale a** pose in the Shawn Marion shorts."

Drake Gives Joe Budden A Shoutout

While social media users are somewhat surprised that he decided to give Budden a shoutout at all, the personality has had plenty to say about Drake in recent months, and most of it hasn't been nice. For this reason, many can agree that Budden had it coming. He's yet to respond to the post, though it's likely he'll address it on the next episode of his podcast. Budden doesn't only have negative things to say about Drake these days, however. He shocked fans earlier this week by praising the Toronto hitmaker for his latest release.

Drake dropped three tracks on 100gigs.org last week, and Budden had mostly nice things to say about them. According to him, Drake is "doing a decent job now in post-battle recovery," and he'll have a "front-row seat" for game 2 if it happens. What do you think of Drake roasting an old photo of Joe Budden? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.