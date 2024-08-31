Duke Dennis Responds To Drake Posting The "Worst Picture" Of Him

Day Eight: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Rapper Drake attends day eight of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)
Duke Dennis and Drake had a back and forth in the comments.

Duke Dennis labeled the photo Drake posted of him on Instagram as the "worst picture of all time" while discussing the post on social media. The Toronto rapper originally uploaded a photo of the AMP member with the caption: "I’m not aware of my picture or mirror face. It’s a curse from birth and I’m influenced by what I see." At first, Dennis hopped into the comments section to have a back-and-forth with Drake.

"Fendi head wrap having someone else take the pic in the mirror is wild, you a wild boy Duke," Drake wrote, to which Dennis replied" "You got a few pictures that give off the same vibe." Drake then added: “I accept my contributions to the mirror face members… We are akin to one another.” Dennis also addressed the photo while livestreaming. He explained that his phone was blowing up afterward. "I hate that picture so much... I go look at it, he used the worst picture of all time," he joked.

Drake Attends Houston Rockets Game

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 16: Rapper, songwriter, and icon Drake attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Toyota Center on March 16, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in his post, Drake shared a picture of Joe Budden that has also served as an inspiration. The post comes after the Toronto rapper recently made headlines on social media for teasing a "Game 2," which fans interpreted as referring to his battle with Kendrick Lamar. Budden had reacted to that post during a recent episode of his podcast. “I don’t think this has sat well with him. I think he’s doing a decent job now in post-battle recovery,” he claimed. “If you’re going to do it, I don’t want to hear, ‘We’re going to win game two.’ I don’t want to hear you promote s**t to [DJ Akademiks]. I just want you [to go] in your cave with your team and do it.”

Duke Dennis Addresses Drake's Instagram Post

He eventually deleted the "Game 2" post. Check out Dennis and Drake's interaction on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

