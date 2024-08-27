Popcaan Demands Kendrick Lamar's Music Gets Shut Off In Viral Clip

Wireless Festival: Finsbury Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: (Editorial Use Only) Popcaan performs on the main stage during Wireless Festival at Finsbury Park on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Popcaan is loyal to Drake.

Popcaan refused to listen to Kendrick Lamar when the rapper's music came on during a recent interview with Link Up TV. In a clip of the moment circulating on social media, he appears to be in disbelief before demanding to know where the music is coming from. He eventually requests the song be turned off and reaffirms his allegiance to OVO.

In response to one of Drake's fan pages posting the clip on X (formerly Twitter), fans had mixed responses. Many praised the Jamaican artist for sticking up for his OVO collaborator while others were more critical. One user wrote: "Drake stans don’t even know Popcaan is OVO, they’re on here saying things like 'wow respect' and 'wow Drake has the streets' because Drake completely erased him after taking his flow." Another added: "N****s in the comments wanna act like they listen to Popcaan cause he signed to Drake."

Popcaan Performs During Wireless Festival 2023

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 09: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Popcaan performs live on the main stage during day three of Wireless Festival 2023 at Finsbury Park on July 09, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Simone Joyner/Getty Images)

His defense of Drake comes after Popcaan recently discussed his relationship with the Toronto rapper, earlier this year. "By being around Drake and the whole connection, it gave me a lot of exposure," he told GRAMMY.com while speaking with them over Zoom. "We have a chemistry where music is concerned and whatever we do, it's always [about] just [doing] something great … It's a very great link, and it's very good for my culture as well."

Popcaan Defends Drake Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

Check out the viral clip of Popcaan coming to Drake's defense below. It comes after Drake hinted at being ready for a "Game 2" on his Instagram Story in a since-deleted post, earlier this week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Popcaan as well as Drake and Kendrick Lamar on HotNewHipHop.

