Kendrick Lamar Will Allegedly "Leave Drake Alone" On His Next Release

Everyone is guessing as to what Kendrick Lamar will do next. Moreover, various sources have claimed that he will drop something very soon, while others allege that these are misleading reports. Either way, it's more likely than not that, whenever Kendrick does return with new music, he won't really have much of a reason or desire to rehash anything about his Drake beef. The battle is over, and he can easily stick to his victory for now. What's more is that fans believe this thanks to a recent tweet from K.Dot's childhood friend Lil L, also known as Euro Luxxk. "Nah we leaving the Canadian alone everybody just working at this moment so just stay tune[d]," he responded to a fan on Sunday (August 25).
Furthermore, this is especially interesting because of what Drake has to say about all this. His new "100 GIGS" drops referenced his feud with a lot of rappers this year quite often, and he even posted and deleted an Instagram Story that proclaimed he will "win Game 2." As such, there's a chance that the 6ix God wants to take Kendrick Lamar down and boast about his success and status despite Kendrick's attempts to obliterate him. Still, this could also just be a flex to his many haters and rap game opps, not an actual indication that he wants revenge of some sort.
Read More: Drake's "100 Gigs" Release Sparks Viral Fan Theory About His Next Move In Kendrick Lamar Feud
Kendrick Lamar Probably Won't Go For Drake's Neck Again
Then again, we won't really know until it happens, will we? We're still culturally reflecting on the battle, whether it's HBCU band tributes to "Not Like Us" or endless Twitter debates and memes that just won't stop. As such, a lot of Kendrick Lamar and Drake fans wouldn't want either of them to beat a dead horse.
Meanwhile, that West Coast banger keeps breaking streaming records, and Kendrick Lamar is still ever-present in many fans' rotation. Many of his die-hards point to these facts as reasons why he probably won't re-engage in the Drake beef, at least outright. We wouldn't rule out a celebratory or subliminally general bar or two, and it will be hard to hear Mr. Morale's boastful rap game lyrics without thinking of his Toronto rival. Regardless of the outcome, we can't wait to find out.