Kendrick Lamar Will Allegedly "Leave Drake Alone" On His Next Release

Game 2? No thanks.

Everyone is guessing as to what Kendrick Lamar will do next. Moreover, various sources have claimed that he will drop something very soon, while others allege that these are misleading reports. Either way, it's more likely than not that, whenever Kendrick does return with new music, he won't really have much of a reason or desire to rehash anything about his Drake beef. The battle is over, and he can easily stick to his victory for now. What's more is that fans believe this thanks to a recent tweet from K.Dot's childhood friend Lil L, also known as Euro Luxxk. "Nah we leaving the Canadian alone everybody just working at this moment so just stay tune[d]," he responded to a fan on Sunday (August 25).

Furthermore, this is especially interesting because of what Drake has to say about all this. His new "100 GIGS" drops referenced his feud with a lot of rappers this year quite often, and he even posted and deleted an Instagram Story that proclaimed he will "win Game 2." As such, there's a chance that the 6ix God wants to take Kendrick Lamar down and boast about his success and status despite Kendrick's attempts to obliterate him. Still, this could also just be a flex to his many haters and rap game opps, not an actual indication that he wants revenge of some sort.

Kendrick Lamar Probably Won't Go For Drake's Neck Again

Then again, we won't really know until it happens, will we? We're still culturally reflecting on the battle, whether it's HBCU band tributes to "Not Like Us" or endless Twitter debates and memes that just won't stop. As such, a lot of Kendrick Lamar and Drake fans wouldn't want either of them to beat a dead horse.