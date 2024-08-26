Drake Backtracks After Teasing Round 2 With Kendrick Lamar

Philadelphia 76ers v Toronto Raptors - Game Six
TORONTO, ON - APRIL 28: Rapper Drake texts while watching Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round between the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena on April 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)
Is he retracting his claim or hiding his hand after throwing rocks?

Drake may have been the one to label the Kendrick Lamar battle as "good exercise" and step away from their back-and-forth, but he apparently is still itching for another round. Moreover, a lot of his new "100 GIGS" material, whether its tracks or its footage, is about his place in the rap game amid his many beefs this year. Not only that, but Drizzy's social media activity via his @plottttwistttttt IG burner also indicate that he's feeling quite boastful and confident. In fact, he posted a Story of Rasheed Wallace proclaiming: "We will win Game 2," which obviously sent many fans into a frenzy. Even DJ Akademiks tweeted the same thing this morning (Monday, August 26).

However, it seems like Drake only wanted to make this bold prediction for just a little bit, as he deleted this Instagram Story quickly. As such, Kendrick Lamar fans and OVO supporters alike are now theorizing as to what he could be leading up to. As for the latter group, they think that the 6ix God will eventually release footage of him "plotting for a week and feeding the information" to K.Dot during their battle, which he claimed on "The Heart Part 6." Another theory is that this isn't literally about a second round, but rather about him rising above his many rap rivals and still seeing massive success despite their efforts.

Drake's Since-Deleted Boast About "Winning Game 2"

Either way, it looks like Drake doesn't want to boast about this "Game 2" any further, but the message was already clear. As far as other "100 GIGS"-related content, he also has been dropping some previously released videos as new footage. These include of Kanye West at OVO Fest 2013, plus Aubrey and J. Cole buying CDs of Born Sinner upon its release that year.

Meanwhile, there are also rumors that Kendrick Lamar will drop something very soon, but it's anyone's guess as to whether it will have anything to do with Drake. Some fans think that he'll be more than happy to engage again, especially if his sworn enemy is on a high horse online right now, albeit a since-deleted one. Others doubt that the Compton lyricist will pick the carcass apart again, and argue that silence speaks volumes. We will see...

...