Drake & J Cole Stock Up On "Born Sinner" CDs In Old Clip From Drizzy's "100 GIGS" Website

How times have changed... Also, haven't we seen this video before?

Fans aren't really clear on whether or not J. Cole and Drake are still cool with each other after the Kendrick Lamar battle this year. However, a new batch of footage that the latter released on his "100 GIGS" website suggests that it's all still love. Moreover, he included an old video that many fans might recognize, showing the "First Person Shooter" duo buying a lot of Cole's Born Sinner CDs at a New York Best Buy back when it dropped in 2013. Along with some other commonly accessible footage, some fans cheekily wonder why the 6ix God is sharing this stuff from the vault when a quick YouTube search is just as effective. To make matters even more ironic, the video is literally on Cole's page.

Nevertheless, that's a nit-picky and irrelevant argument to make if you want to add that to your Drake hater resumé. Jokes aside, another example of this is his inclusion of a classic clip of Kanye West at OVO Fest 2013. In the video, Ye credits the Toronto superstar for inspiring him and Jay-Z to make Watch The Throne together after the "pressure" that he was putting on them and the rap game at the time.

Read More: Drake Gets His Fans Riled Up With Loads Of New Music Teases On Instagram

Drake & J. Cole Go On A CD Shopping Spree

Elsewhere, though, it seems like J. Cole might continue to be a "MIDDLE CHILD" when it comes to Drake, a situation he found himself in during March and April of this year. Many fans clowned the Dreamville MC's decision to retract his Kendrick Lamar disss, thus placing him in between of two warring colleagues. But at the end of the day, it's probably the most humanistic, honest, and respectable moment to emerge out of this entire saga. Regardless, the reason why he might be stuck between two worlds again is not only because of his feature on Future and Metro Boomin's WE STILL DON'T TRUST YOU, but because of a supposed collab with A$AP Rocky that will land on the Harlem creative's next album.