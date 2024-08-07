Drake Reposts A Tweet Ruthlessly Clowning J Cole On His Finsta Account

Drake hit Jermaine where it hurts.

Drake is continuing to run the internet. The rapper may have been taking L's for the better part of the year, but he's striking back. Not in a way any of us expected, either. Instead of dissing his ops direct, he has decided to release material that makes them look bad. Cue the footage of Drake effectively making Kanye West's "Yikes" from scratch. The 6 God also took time to repost an old tweet that belittle J Cole. Drake and Cole's relationship is tenuous at best, these days, and the former decided to have fun at the expense of his "First Person Shooter" partner.

The tweet was reposted on Drake's new Finsta account plottttwistttttt. It was originally posted in 2019, and mocks J Cole's relationship with his former Roc Nation boss, JAY-Z. "Remember when J Cole got his phone stolen out of pocket by a fan," the user wrote. "They called JAY-Z from it but he wasn't answering so they called from their own phone and he picked up." Brutal. Drake knew exactly what he was doing by reposting this tweet. J Cole made it clear from the moment that he signed to Roc Nation that he wanted to harbor a close bond with JAY-Z. He saw himself as another Kanye-esque protege. Needless to say, it didn't work out that way. Cole and JAY were never especially close, and the former found more success on his own.

Drake Mocks J Cole's Weak Relationship With JAY-Z

Drake, on the other hand, has harbored a much closer bond with JAY-Z over the years. The latter has featured on four of the Toronto rapper's albums. By comparison, he appeared on only one song for J Cole, despite the fact that Cole was signed to his label. Drake and JAY-Z have had their struggles on occasion, but it's clear both men have respect for one another. It's a much cleaner relationship than either man has with Kanye West, but that's a different story. By resharing an old story in which JAY-Z ignored a call, Drake is casting doubt on how much respect Cole really gets in the industry. Especially among the acknowledged greats.