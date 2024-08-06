Mustard Trolled Mercilessly Online For Previously Wanting A Drake Feature

Maybe this is why Mustard has a problem with The Boy?

Prior to this whole Drake and Kendrick Lamar debacle, Mustard (formerly DJ Mustard) and Drake were on good terms. While they did not have the most rapport in terms of making music together, they did assist YG with "Who Do You Love?" back in 2014. Perhaps this started the producer's respect for The Boy because about five years later, Mustard was doing all he could to get him on his 2019 LP, Perfect Ten. Specifically, he wanted him for the track "100 Bands" which went onto to feature Quavo, YG, and Meek Mill. However, things obviously never came to fruition and that was even with a lot of phone calls.

Mustard was asked about this during an interview with New York's Power 105.1 and revealed that he wasn't even ignoring him. "Nah, he didn't ignore me... he didn't take the call. I called a lot of times. I seen him a couple of times and he was like 'Send me something'". So, why are mentioning this to you? Well, with Mustard seemingly at odds with Drake now, the latter's fans are resurfacing this old interview and claiming that this is when the producer began to have hate for the MC.

Drake Fans Are Having A Field Day With Mustard

"They all need that Drake stimulus package🤣🤣🤣🤣", one user on X trolls. Another makes funny callback to a Kendrick lyric on "Not Like Us", "He a fan, he a fan, he a fan, he a fan.......". You could argue this started the side beef between these two. However, you also have to look at Mustard producing "Not Like Us" and Drake following the beat maker's ex-wife Chanel Thierry on social media as possible root causes as well.

