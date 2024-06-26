Mustard Details The Moment He Heard Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" For The First Time

Mustard is now a part of one of the most iconic diss records of all time.

This year has been one of the wildest for hip-hop in quite some time. Most of that can be attributed the thrilling battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Those first few days of May where they went tit for tat with diss records was an unforgettable moment. Of course, that brief stretch included "Not Like Us", which is seen as Kendrick's dagger and the West Coast's as well. The record became an instant hit, partially because of Mustard's incredible beat. The latter has been one of the top-flight producers for a while now, notching collaborations with so many superstars. However, this Kendrick Lamar collaboration did not come as easy as the others.

The critically acclaimed beat crafter sat down with Big Boy to talk about the song, as well as The Pop Out and much more. During their hour-long sit-down, Mustard explained that he was sending Lamar beat after beat during the back-and-forth with Drake. In fact, he says it was around five a day and probably hit almost 100 in total. Ultimately though, he was not sure what would happen. Then, he received a text while driving to a baby shower, saying that the Compton rapper dropped another diss track. Shortly after, Mustard said he got another message that read one of the best quotables from the song, "'Mustard on the beat ho'".

Mustard Couldn't Believe That Kendrick Used His Beat For "Not Like Us"

He told Big Boy he was all sorts of confused, "I’m like ‘Wtf did I miss?’ And that’s how I heard the song on the 405 freeway, driving, and I start spazzing…listening to it over and over. I couldn’t believe it", Mustard explained. Even though, he is a fantastic producer, the Los Angeles, California native can now say he is a part of a historical moment in the genre's history. Mustard is doing a great job of capitalizing on this, as he is dropping his new album, Faith Of A Mustard Seed, on July 26.