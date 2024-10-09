Mustard Admits He Was "Nervous As S***" To Perform At Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out"

Mustard was the opening act, so we can see why he felt this way.

Mustard has been having one the best years of his career so far. 2024 has mostly been dominated by the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, and he was in the thick of it. His biggest contribution came as the mastermind behind the instrumental for "Not Like Us." It's viewed as the dagger of the battle, and it's probably the biggest song of the year. There's also a great chance it takes home a ton of awards at the 2025 GRAMMYs, as Kendrick did submit for nomination consideration.

In addition to the song itself, Mustard was also involved with its accompanying music video, appearing in a few scenes. But arguably, the California native's most important piece of involvement came during the Pop Out. The show was truly a uniting moment for the West Coast hip-hop scene, and it may go down as one of the greatest rap shows this century. Yes, it was amplified by Kendrick playing a lot of the diss tracks but seeing all of the Cali MCs support him and one another was truly special.

Mustard Recounts His Experience At The Pop Out

That is probably something that led to Mustard feeling extremely anxious about the show. According to HipHopDX, a feature with Billboard was recently published and in the interview him and the publication talked about various topics. Some of those included Kendrick's reaction to the "Not Like Us" beat, advice from Timbaland, and more. One of the conversations surrounded that night at the Pop Out, and he came clean and revealed his true feelings being the opener. "I was nervous as s***. It just didn’t feel real," he expressed. We can totally see that, especially given the circumstances, but he set the tone for the remainder of the show.