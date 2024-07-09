Kendrick Lamar Gives Tam's Burgers A Huge Sales Boost Through "Not Like Us" Video

If you recall, there's a scene in the Kendrick Lamar video where he and Mustard hit up Tam's, a joint he's shouted out before.

The whole city of Los Angeles is riding behind the strength of the Kendrick Lamar "Not Like Us" music video, and a rising tide lifts all boats. Moreover, per TMZ, the Tam's Burgers restaurant that K.Dot and Mustard pull up to in Compton is seeing a massive increase in sales following its appearance in the music video. Lauro Hernandez, the manager of the Rosecrans Ave location, and his son Bryan Noe reportedly told the outlet that tourists and locals have come in droves and got sales up by 30 to 40 percent since the video dropped. Hernandez spoke of knowing Kendrick for years (he's shouted Tam's out before on songs like "ELEMENT") and still marveling at how connected he is to his community.

In addition, Tam's Burgers' Compton manager said that he didn't charge Kendrick Lamar for the visit or music video inclusion, but agreed to have the Tam's logo in the visuals. The Dave Free-co-directed treatment for "Not Like Us" has over 37 million views at press time, so it's likely that Tam's will continue to have some great kickback from the homage. Seeing this view count skyrocket was an unsurprising feat, but still a pretty impressive one. However, what's most astonishing is just how clean and striking much of the video is.

Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" Video Gives Tam's Burgers A Boost

Also, we already knew that Kendrick Lamar could cook up some beef angles to make a restaurant pop. On one of his other Drake disses, "Euphoria," his mention of the New Ho King restaurant in Toronto also caused a huge surge of customers for the location. In fact, the eatery even introduced a special meal that comprises of Kendrick's exact order in the track. We even saw Drizzy himself seemingly pull up to it recently: one of his many bitter but still funny IG trolls against his Compton rival post-battle.