Drake Posts Fried Rice On Instagram & Subtly Jabs At Kendrick Lamar's "New Ho King" Line

Drake fans and Kendrick Lamar supporters just can't get enough of this beef. Who knew that fried rice could be so spicy?

When will this godforsaken beef end? With every new Instagram post, rumor, Discord message, Reddit thread, and Twitter discussion, it seems like fans can't get enough of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's battle, and might even think that there's more on the way. Well, neither artist is really helping to disprove any of these theories: K.Dot united the West Coast and called his opponent a PDF file downloader about five times in a row, and Drizzy is always happy to troll. Moreover, his latest IG Story post got fans buzzing, and fried rice has never been more of a charged dish to order.

You read that right: Drake just posted some fried rice (and perhaps some dip sauce) he was enjoying, and fans couldn't help but link this to the Chinese restaurant New Ho King in Toronto. Of course, you likely remember this Kenny bar off of his 6ix God diss "euphoria": "I be at New Ho King eating fried rice with a dip sauce and a blammy, crodie." In fact, this restaurant introduced "the Kendrick Lamar special," as many fans are calling it, and experienced a big boom in business following these diss tracks. The Compton lyricist even included a depiction of this dish in one of his T-shirts sold at his "Pop Out" concert in Los Angeles.

Drake Chows Down On Some Fried Rice & Dip Sauce... Does He Have The Blammy?

Furthermore, it's clear that both Kendrick Lamar and Drake are very happy to stretch this whole thing out and reference it for engagement of any fashion. We can't really blame them, though, as it's been such a massive and likely profitable event for both. But Aubrey Graham is one petty guy, or at least, that's what much of his post-beef social media presence indicates. This is far from the first time that one of his online posts was interpreted as a not-so-subtle shot.