Drake Posts Fried Rice On Instagram & Subtly Jabs At Kendrick Lamar's "New Ho King" Line

BYGabriel Bras Nevares3.0K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Drake fans and Kendrick Lamar supporters just can't get enough of this beef. Who knew that fried rice could be so spicy?

When will this godforsaken beef end? With every new Instagram post, rumor, Discord message, Reddit thread, and Twitter discussion, it seems like fans can't get enough of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's battle, and might even think that there's more on the way. Well, neither artist is really helping to disprove any of these theories: K.Dot united the West Coast and called his opponent a PDF file downloader about five times in a row, and Drizzy is always happy to troll. Moreover, his latest IG Story post got fans buzzing, and fried rice has never been more of a charged dish to order.

You read that right: Drake just posted some fried rice (and perhaps some dip sauce) he was enjoying, and fans couldn't help but link this to the Chinese restaurant New Ho King in Toronto. Of course, you likely remember this Kenny bar off of his 6ix God diss "euphoria": "I be at New Ho King eating fried rice with a dip sauce and a blammy, crodie." In fact, this restaurant introduced "the Kendrick Lamar special," as many fans are calling it, and experienced a big boom in business following these diss tracks. The Compton lyricist even included a depiction of this dish in one of his T-shirts sold at his "Pop Out" concert in Los Angeles.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Fans Theorize That He May Have Rapped From Drake's POV On "6:16 In LA"

Drake Chows Down On Some Fried Rice & Dip Sauce... Does He Have The Blammy?

Furthermore, it's clear that both Kendrick Lamar and Drake are very happy to stretch this whole thing out and reference it for engagement of any fashion. We can't really blame them, though, as it's been such a massive and likely profitable event for both. But Aubrey Graham is one petty guy, or at least, that's what much of his post-beef social media presence indicates. This is far from the first time that one of his online posts was interpreted as a not-so-subtle shot.

Still, the question remains: what does Drake want to achieve with this post, and what message does he want to send? Is he gearing up for a round two with more diss tracks in the tuck, even as his summery new Camila Cabello collabs get love from unexpected places? Does he want to take pride in the attacks that his opponent had for him? Or... is it just a troll?

Read More: Camila Cabello Gives Her Hot Take On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Kendrick Lamar Euphoria Lyrics Drake Diss Explained Hip Hop NewsMusicKendrick Lamar "Euphoria": 6 Bars Drake Needs To Respond To28.7K
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FiveMusicKendrick Lamar Blows The Roof Off Of The KIA Forum As Dr. Dre Intros "Not Like Us"10.7K
Screenshot 2024-05-03 at 2.53.30 PMMusicKendrick Lamar "6:16 In LA": Breaking Down His Lyrical Slaughter Of Drake's Character12.3K
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertMusicKendrick Lamar Claims Drake Is Being Backstabbed By OVO On "6:16 In LA"8.3K