Kendrick Lamar Has One Toronto Restaurant Experiencing A Massive Boom In Business Thanks To "Euphoria" Shoutout

Kendrick Lamar dropped off his Drake diss "Euphoria" on Tuesday. Overall, no one was expecting this track to drop. However, Lamar came through with the song and it turned out to be a massive success. It is currently at the top of Apple Music, and some fans believe he killed Drake with the song. That said, Drake is reportedly readying his response, and fans are looking forward to the escalation of all of this. For now, the attention remains on "Euphoria," and it seems like the song is having lasting effects outside of the beef.

For instance, near the end of the song, while mocking Toronto slang, Lamar shouted out a restaurant called New Ho King. This establishment is in the Chinatown area of Toronto, and following the shoutout, it has been receiving tons of five-star reviews. Furthermore, more and more fans are pulling up to the restaurant to grab a bit to eat. Kendrick gave us his order in the song, so people are looking to get just that. While beef can be incredibly negative, there is no doubt that there is a positive angle to all of this.

Kendrick Lamar x New Ho King

In a news report, the owner of New Ho King expressed his gratitude towards Kendrick. The owner seems pretty out of the loop when it comes to rap beef. However, he is getting some nice business because of it. Only time will tell whether or not this boom will be temporary or not. Although this is a great opportunity for the restaurant to get some returning customers.

Let us know what you thought of Kendrick Lamar and his track "Euphoria," in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this diss was enough to win him the beef? Do you believe Drake is going to respond fast, or will he be taking his time with this one?

