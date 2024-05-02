Kendrick Lamar Has One Toronto Restaurant Experiencing A Massive Boom In Business Thanks To "Euphoria" Shoutout

BYAlexander Cole1037 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
65th GRAMMY Awards - Show
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: Kendrick Lamar accepts the Best Rap Album award for “Mr. Morale &amp; The Big Steppers” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

New Ho King is very grateful for the shoutout.

Kendrick Lamar dropped off his Drake diss "Euphoria" on Tuesday. Overall, no one was expecting this track to drop. However, Lamar came through with the song and it turned out to be a massive success. It is currently at the top of Apple Music, and some fans believe he killed Drake with the song. That said, Drake is reportedly readying his response, and fans are looking forward to the escalation of all of this. For now, the attention remains on "Euphoria," and it seems like the song is having lasting effects outside of the beef.

For instance, near the end of the song, while mocking Toronto slang, Lamar shouted out a restaurant called New Ho King. This establishment is in the Chinatown area of Toronto, and following the shoutout, it has been receiving tons of five-star reviews. Furthermore, more and more fans are pulling up to the restaurant to grab a bit to eat. Kendrick gave us his order in the song, so people are looking to get just that. While beef can be incredibly negative, there is no doubt that there is a positive angle to all of this.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Scores This Milestone For Feature On "Like That"

Kendrick Lamar x New Ho King

In a news report, the owner of New Ho King expressed his gratitude towards Kendrick. The owner seems pretty out of the loop when it comes to rap beef. However, he is getting some nice business because of it. Only time will tell whether or not this boom will be temporary or not. Although this is a great opportunity for the restaurant to get some returning customers.

Let us know what you thought of Kendrick Lamar and his track "Euphoria," in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this diss was enough to win him the beef? Do you believe Drake is going to respond fast, or will he be taking his time with this one? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Which Rappers Have Apologized To Kendrick Lamar?

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Metro Boomin Kicks off Gov Ball Weekend with 'Heroes &amp; Villains' Pop-Up in Soho ahead of his performance Friday nightMusicKendrick Lamar "Euphoria" Drake Diss: Metro Boomin Reacts9.5K
Coca-Cola Music Mix at the NCAA March Madness Music Festival - Day 2MusicKendrick Lamar Calls Drake An Absent Father On Nuclear Diss Record "Euphoria"4.5K
2017 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2MusicDrake Has Fans Referencing Kendrick Lamar's "Two Bad B*tches" Line After Pulling Up To Nicki Minaj Show5.7K
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceMusicKendrick Lamar Claims Drake Sent A Cease & Desist Over "Like That" In New "Euphoria" Diss Track9.8K