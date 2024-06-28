Camila Cabello Gives Her Hot Take On Drake & Kendrick Lamar Beef

Camila Cabello invited Drake for two songs on her new album, one of which is all to himself, so you might not be that surprised.

Camila Cabello isn't the person one typically goes to for a hot take on the latest rap world happenings, but it's 2024: anything's possible. Moreover, she recently shared her thoughts on the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef that has dominated this year's pop culture cycle in magnanimous ways. However, the singer's assessment of the whole matter has little to do with who had the better bars and songs, who had the better strategy, or what either artist should focus on in the aftermath. Instead, it was more of a comment on how these two MCs could probably get along and the annoyance that comes with hearing smack about a colleague.

"Drake is such a delight," Camila Cabello reportedly expressed. "It’s so frustrating to see people talk about someone you know in a negative way. You’re like, ‘Dang, if only you guys could just have dinner or something.’" While there are no holes in this statement, a lot of folks might not give it the time of day because Cabello collaborated with the Toronto superstar on a track off her new album C,XOXO and even gave him a solo track on it to boot. But potential bias aside, do you really want to be the neckbeard complaining about folks wanting peace?

Camila Cabello's Thoughts On Drake Versus Kendrick Lamar

Of course, Camila Cabello is far from the first person that's late to the party on the whole Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef hot take extravaganza. Honestly, we doubt that fans will stop debating this at any point during the year... partly because there are still new additions to the saga. As for these C,XOXO collabs, they don't have any conspiracy theories attached to them at press time, but we're not ruling out sub speculation about a bar or two down the line. Either way you fall, you're not getting over this yet.