Drake Makes Lil Wayne’s Top 5 Rappers List Instead Of Kendrick Lamar

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral lyrical battle has left fans everywhere curious about who their favorite artists have sided with. The general consensus is that Kendrick came out on top with explosive diss tracks like "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us," but evidently, that wasn't enough for everyone to declare him a better artist overall. Recently, for example, Lil Wayne shared a list of his top five rappers during an interview. Kendrick didn't even make the cut, but his longtime friend Drake did.

“My Top 5 rappers of all time are JAY-Z, Missy Elliott, Eminem, ummm… The Notorious B.I.G. — oh, and this is no specific order right here — and Drizzy,” he said. This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, as Drake and Weezy go way back. With that being said, it's quite a statement to make right now considering the feud.

Listeners have been especially curious about Lil Wayne's stance in all of this, as Kendrick name-dropped him on "Not Like Us." In the song, he accuses Drake of sleeping with Lil Wayne's girlfriend while he was behind bars and mentions his Weezy arm tattoo. Lil Wayne seemingly confirmed that this did happen in an interview that resurfaced amid the beef, though he didn't appear to be too hurt by the debacle. A clip of the track playing at a Lil Wayne concert later circulated online, which led to speculation that he was siding with Kendrick.