Drake Makes Lil Wayne’s Top 5 Rappers List Instead Of Kendrick Lamar

Super Bowl Afterparty At Dolce
Rappers Drake (Aubrey Graham) and Lil Wayne (Dwayne Carter) celebrate the New Orleans Saints' Super Bowl win at Dolce Nightclub in Miami, Florida on February 7, 2010. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)
Jay-Z, Eminem, and more also made the cut.

Drake and Kendrick Lamar's viral lyrical battle has left fans everywhere curious about who their favorite artists have sided with. The general consensus is that Kendrick came out on top with explosive diss tracks like "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us," but evidently, that wasn't enough for everyone to declare him a better artist overall. Recently, for example, Lil Wayne shared a list of his top five rappers during an interview. Kendrick didn't even make the cut, but his longtime friend Drake did.

“My Top 5 rappers of all time are JAY-Z, Missy ElliottEminem, ummm… The Notorious B.I.G. — oh, and this is no specific order right here — and Drizzy,” he said. This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, as Drake and Weezy go way back. With that being said, it's quite a statement to make right now considering the feud.

Lil Wayne Reveals His Top 5 Rappers Of All Time

Listeners have been especially curious about Lil Wayne's stance in all of this, as Kendrick name-dropped him on "Not Like Us." In the song, he accuses Drake of sleeping with Lil Wayne's girlfriend while he was behind bars and mentions his Weezy arm tattoo. Lil Wayne seemingly confirmed that this did happen in an interview that resurfaced amid the beef, though he didn't appear to be too hurt by the debacle. A clip of the track playing at a Lil Wayne concert later circulated online, which led to speculation that he was siding with Kendrick.

It was only a DJ getting the crowd excited for the main act, however, which likely means that the rapper himself had nothing to do with it. What do you think of Lil Wayne putting Drake in his top five rappers and leaving out Kendrick Lamar? Are you surprised or not? Where do you think he stands in their feud? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

