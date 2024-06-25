Lil Wayne & LeBron James Bring Great Humor To Beats Pill Commercial: Watch

LeBron James 21st Birthday Party with Performance by Lil' Wayne
LeBron James and Lil Wayne *Exclusive Coverage* during LeBron James 21st Birthday Party with Performance by Lil' Wayne at House of Blues in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
The new and improved Beats Pill will officially go on sale on June 27.

Beats by Dre is revamping one of their top-selling products, the Beats Pill. This is quite a big decision for the iconic audio company, as the last time consumers received a new model was back in 2015 with the Beats Pill+. Then, in 2022, the Pill lineup was discontinued. However, the Apple subsidiary promises a sleeker and more crisp sounding platform this time around and it is going to be cheaper. According to Billboard, it will retail for $149.99, which is $50 less than the original from over a decade ago. If you want to get your hands on the improved speaker, it will hit the market on June 27 and is on presale right now.

Because the Pill is going through such a renaissance, why not reintroduce it with two of the biggest figures in pop culture. That is exactly what Beats by Dre decided to do, as LeBron James and Lil Wayne are here to usher in this new era for the product. If you remember, about a week ago, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar dropped a preview of the commercial titled "The Predicament". In it, LBJ actual raps the correct lyrics (albeit the easiest ones) in "A Milli" by Weezy. Well, according to Uproxx, the time has come for the full advertisement, and it is quite hilarious.

Lil Wayne & LeBron Usher In The New Era For The Beats Pill

Bron and his wife Savannah are throwing a penthouse party late at night while Wayne is trying to sleep. But the improved sound quality from the Beats Pill is making it hard for the Louisiana rapper to do that. So, he decides to barge in and have a word with James. However, the NBA legend asks him, "Wouldn’t Lil Wayne want us to play Lil Wayne too loud?". The latter agrees as the longtime pals jam out to "A Milli" through the night.

What are your thoughts on this new commercial for the new Beats Pill starring LeBron James and Lil Wayne? Is this one of the funnier ads that either star has been in, why or why not? Are you excited that Apple and Beats by Dre are reviving the iconic speaker? How do you feel about the price and are you going to get one? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding LeBron James and Lil Wayne. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and sports.

