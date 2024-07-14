Lil Wayne Raps Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” While Holding Drake OVO Pendant

Has Weezy picked a side?

Lil Wayne and Drake go way back, which is why fans have been anxious to hear him weigh in on Drizzy's viral feud with Kendrick Lamar. He hasn't said much of anything, though recently, he seemingly reaffirmed his loyalty to the Toronto hitmaker during a performance. In a clip making its rounds online, he's seen spitting some lyrics from Kendrick's hit "Not Like Us." As he did so, he proudly held up his OVO owl pendant.

Of course, the clip has sparked a major discussion in DJ Akademiks' comments section, as fans debate whether or not this was shade aimed at Kendrick. While some think it's a stretch, others are convinced that it was a direct diss. After all, he incorporated the lyrics into "The Motto," his wildly successful Drake collab.

Read More: Lil Wayne Breaks Silence After Skipping Cash Money Reunion Show

Fans Wonder If Lil Wayne Dissed Kendrick Lamar

Many also suspect that Lil Wayne was actually saying "They don't like us" rather than "They not like us," though it's difficult to tell based on the clip alone. Either way, this latest stunt has commenters curious about what would happen if Lil Wayne went up against Kendrick. As expected, this debate has fans split too.

While Lil Wayne has yet to address the lyrical battle directly, it's not the first time in recent weeks he's shown love to Drake. Late last month, for example, he shared a list of his top five rappers during an interview. He named Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem, Missy Elliot, and The Notorious B.I.G. Kendrick didn't make the cut. What do you think of Lil Wayne rapping Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" lyrics onstage while holding up his OVO pendant? Do you think this was a direct Kendrick diss or not? What do you think would happen if he were to go up against Kendrick? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.