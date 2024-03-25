Lil Wayne Called Out For Using Teleprompter To Remember Lyrics During Drake Show, Fans Rush To His Defense

Lil Wayne is dealing with backlash on social media for relying on a teleprompter to remember his lyrics during his performance with Drake on the It’s All A Blur - Big As The What? tour. In a viral clip from the show, one fan on Twitter asked if anyone had ever seen something similar. Many of his fans brought up the massive catalog Wayne has put out over the years as an excuse.

"Lil Wayne has admitted that he's dropped so many verses that he can't remember everything he's spit before," one fan wrote back. Another added: "Lil Wayne also said in an interview he doesn’t write his own lyrics down. He goes in the studio and freestyles everything." The original poster clarified that they meant no disrespect. "Also I love Lil Wayne, I’m one of the lucky ones who got to grow up and see him in his prime. What a time it was to be alive for real," they wrote.

Lil Wayne & Drake Perform At Lil Weezyana Festival

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 28: Lil Wayne (L) and Drake perform at Lil Weezyana Festival at Champions Square on August 28, 2015, in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Josh Brasted/WireImage)

Drake welcomed Wayne to the stage at his show in Florida over the weekend. He also made headlines for getting annoyed with fans for not being excited enough about the guest appearance. "Nah, because look, these my favorite moments in life right now," he said as he made his way to the stage. "Hey Florida, from the top of the mountain, emerges the motherf*cking greatest of all time. If y'all don't make some f*cking noise, for my brother Lil Wayne in here tonight."

Lil Wayne Reads Lyrics Off Of A Teleprompter

Check out a clip from Wayne and Drake's performance on Twitter above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Wayne on HotNewHipHop.

