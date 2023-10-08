Drake Reacts To HNHH Comments On Original “Take Care” Review

Drake shared a series of comments on HotNewHipHop's original review of his now-classic album, Take Care, on Instagram, Sunday. The post comes after the release of his newest album, For All The Dogs.

"Reading these comments from when Take Care dropped," Drake captioned the screenshot with a laughing emoji. One user argued that Thank Me Later was better than Take Care. "Features went harder on TML, classic verses from all of them," they wrote. "The rapping was better and no track had to be skipped. Take Care has a few I don't really like... good album but not great." Others labeled it "weak" and noted they "lost respect" for Drake.

Drake Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CA - APRIL 12: Rapper Drake performs onstage during day 3 of the 2015 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival (Weekend 1) at the Empire Polo Club on April 12, 2015 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

Drake dropped Take Care back in November 2021, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 and selling 631,000 copies in its first week. He brought a star-studded list of collaborators to appear on the project including The Weeknd, Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Birdman, Nicki Minaj, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, and André 3000. It went on to win Best Rap Album at the 2013 Grammy Awards. Check out the comments from HotNewHipHop on the project that Drake shared below.

Drake Reacts To HNHH's Comments

Image via Instagram @champagnepapi

Reading criticism of his work is nothing new for Drake. After the release of For All The Dogs, he feuded with Joe Budden, who responded negatively to the project. In a lengthy post on social media, Drake wrote: “@joebudden you have failed at music. You left it behind to do what you are doing in this clip cause this is what actually pays your bills. For any artist watching this just remember you are watching a failure give their opinion on his idea of a recipe for success… a quitter give their opinion on how to achieve longevity…”

