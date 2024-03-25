Drake Annoyed With Fans For Lack Of Enthusiasm For Lil Wayne At Latest Concert

Drake called out his fans in attendance at his concert at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, FL, over the weekend, for not being excited enough about Lil Wayne's appearance during the show. As Wayne took over the stage to lackluster noise from the audience, Drake ran out on stage to complain and label him the greatest of all time.

"Nah, because look, these my favorite moments in life right now," he said as he made his way to the stage. "Hey Florida, from the top of the mountain, emerges the motherf*cking greatest of all time. If y'all don't make some f*cking noise, for my brother Lil Wayne in here tonight."

Drake & Lil Wayne Perform During Lil Weezyana Festival

NEW ORLEANS, LA - AUGUST 28: (L-R) Rapper Lil Wayne and Drake perform during Lil Weezyana Festival at Champions Square on August 28, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

The awkward incident comes after Kendrick Lamar dissed Drake and J. Cole on the viral track, "Like That," from Metro Boomin and Future's new album, We Don't Trust You. "F*ck sneak dissin', first person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," he raps in his verse. "Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf*ck the big three, n***a, it's just big me/ N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that/ And your best work is a light pack." Cole is also performing with Drake on the It's All a Blur - Big As The What? tour.

Drake Brings Out Lil Wayne

Drake appeared to address the beef at a different point during the concert. “I got my head held high, my back straight, I’m ten f**king toes down… and I know no matter what there’s not another n***a that could ever f*ck with me on this Earth," he said. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.

