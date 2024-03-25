Drake Seemingly Confirms He Isn't Taking Kendrick Lamar Diss Seriously

Drake is currently under attack from multiple different artists. However, it is the diss from Kendrick Lamar on "Like That" that everyone is talking about right now. Overall, it was a scathing display with numerous bars directed at Drizzy and his recent output. Although some believe Drake could never lose a battle, there are others who are worried for the megastar. Kendrick Lamar is not to be played with, and we're sure he has a lot more from where that came from. Having said all of that, it is looking doubtful that his new opponent will drop anything soon.

We know this because at his most recent show, he decided to walk out to Future's "My Savages." Moreover, this display of pettiness was backed up by a speech in which he reaffirmed his standing as one of the best artists ever. “I got my head held high, my back straight, I’m ten f**king toes down… and I know no matter what there’s not another n**ga that could ever f*ck with me on this Earth," he said. Lastly, according to DJ Akademiks, he recently liked an IG comment saying "this man isn't taking it serious."

Drake Leaves A Curious Like

Perhaps this like was just a coping mechanism for how he really feels about things. However, it could have been sarcastic, and simply a way to throw people off ahead of a response track. At this stage, no one knows what Drake is truly feeling. What we do know, is that Kendrick is winning right now. Only time will tell whether or not that sentiment changes.

