Drake & His Pettiness On Full Display After Walking Out To Future Track At His Show

This feud is just getting started.

BYAlexander Cole
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event

Drake is currently at war with a whole lot of artists. At this point, it seems as though everyone has turned against him. Metro Boomin, Future, Kendrick Lamar, and even Rick Ross are out here taking shots at him. Overall, this has proven to be very entertaining for hip-hop fans. The last time Drake was battle-tested, it was 2018 and Pusha T was making massive revelations about the superstar's life. Now, however, he is going up against Kendrick, and there is a real chance he could lose here. No one knows what's coming, and the anticipation is mounting.

The artist had some shows over the weekend, and you can imagine just how eager fans were to see his reactions to everything. Well, he decided to get a bit petty at his most recent concert. In the footage below, you can see that he came out to the Future song "My Savages." It was an interesting choice, but given Future's recent diss, it came as a bit of a shock. That said, if you know how petty Drake is, then this was just another move that signals how the artist plans on handling the situation.

Drake At His Latest Show

In the comments section over on DJ Akademiks' post, some theorized that this could all be promotion for What A Time To Be Alive 2. "They dropping a collab album this just the marketing," one person wrote. "Imagine this all just promotion for WATTBA2," said another. Others claimed that Drake is a masterful tactician, who is always a few steps ahead of the others. "Drake playing chess they playing checkers," they wrote.

Let us know what you think of the feud between Drake and Future, in the comments section below. Do you think Drizzy is going to drop some sort of track? Will he try to go after Kendrick Lamar first? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

