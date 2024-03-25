Metro Boomin Addresses Rumors About Future & Drake Beef: "Stop Making Stuff Up For Engagement"

Metro Boomin told fans to stop making up rumors about Future and Drake's relationship when one user on Twitter theorized the two former collaborators are feuding over a girl. Sharing a picture of a woman's Instagram page, one fan wrote: "This is the girl they are allegedly beefing over. And this is the name of one of the songs on the album." In response, Metro remarked: "Yall n****s stop making stuff up for engagement and enjoy the music."

The rumors about their beef stem from the release of Future and Metro Boomin's new collaborative album, We Don't Trust You. On the song, "Like This," Kendrick Lamar directly targets both Drake and J. Cole, prompting fans to believe Future must not be on good terms with the two either. "Sneak dissin', first-person shooter, I hope they came with three switches," Lamar raps, referencing Cole and Drake's "First Person Shooter" collaboration. "I crash out, like, 'F**k rap,' this Melle Mel if I had to/Got two Ts with me, I'm snatchin' chains and burnin' tattoos, it's up/Lost too many soldiers not to play it safe/If he walk around with that stick, it ain't Andre 3K/Think I won't drop the location? I still got PTSD/Muthaf**k the big three, n***a, it's just big me/N***a, bum, what? I'm really like that."

Metro Boomin & Future Perform On "One Big Party Tour"

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: (EDITOR NOTE: A lens filter was used in this image.) Future and Metro Boomin perform during Future & Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The verse led to fans reinterpreting Future's lyrics on the intro of the album to be about Drake. "You a n***a number one fan, dog/Sneak dissin', I don't understand, dog/Pillowtalkin', actin' like a fed, dog/I don't need another fake friend, dog/Can't be 'bout a ho, 'cause we sharin', dog/In you feelings, n***a, why you playin', dog?/Give her backshots, while she layin' down/Keep the Glock cocked, I don't trust h*es/Top shotter, goin' for the gusto/Like a real dog, got a mutt h*/Get the lo', you a John Doe/Bubble-eye Benz on a h*/Rappin' so pretend, you a h*," Future raps.

Metro Boomin Speaks On Future & Drake Rumors

Yall niggas stop making stuff up for engagement and enjoy the music — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) March 24, 2024

