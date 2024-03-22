Future & Metro Boomin "We Don't Trust You": The 7 Best Beats

Future and Metro Boomin finally released their full-length collaboration, We Don’t Trust You. So far, the 17-track album seems to be living up to fan expectations. It affirms the duo’s well-established chemistry and excites listeners with its hidden guest features. We Don’t Trust You also builds further anticipation for their promised second album, which drops April 12. Future and Metro Boomin certainly bring the best out of one another. We Don’t Trust You is very much a team effort, with Metro Boomin’s production as the star of the show. The beats allow Future to provide his signature rap flow and cadence.

Many of the album’s beats see Metro producing solo, as well as working with the likes of Mike Dean, Southside, Boi-1da, Honorable C.N.O.T.E., Zaytoven, and more. The production continues Metro’s artistic progression that we previously witnessed on projects like Heroes & Villains and the Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse soundtrack. As we digest Future and Metro Boomin’s latest album, we are ranking the 7 best beats on We Don’t Trust You from least to greatest. Take a look at the list below.

7. “Slimed In”

“Slimed In” recalls the chemistry between Future and Young Thug on 2017’s Super Slimey. While Metro Boomin did not contribute to that project, the noisy production on “Slimed In” would fit quite comfortably in its tracklist. Its high-pitched melody and deep 808s back Future's flow throughout the entire song. Metro typically offers Future busy beats compared to the cleaner and skeletal Future songs produced by Zaytoven and Southside. With the help of Prince 85, Metro provides a hard-hitting beat for the catchy “Slimed In.”

6. “Runnin Outta Time”

The beat on “Runnin Outta Time” continuously builds as the song progresses. Starting with dissonant piano and organ sounds and Future’s melodic rapping, Metro Boomin, Zaytoven, and Chris XZ add additional instruments. The synth bassline and clap-heavy percussion create a West Coast groove. The instrumentation combined with its rhythm create an engaging momentum, with Future opting for a more emotional vocal performance. The main highlight of the song is the electric guitar played by Chris XZ toward the end, making for an epic finish.

5. “Fried (She A Vibe)”

Metro Boomin is one of the notable producers that helped shape Future’s signature sound, particularly on his work post-Honest. “Fried (She A Vibe)” recalls the sound of Future’s early projects like Pluto and Streetz Calling. Its shimmering synthesizers and percussive beat drop allow Future to dip back into his older style of auto-tuned rapping. This sound is mainly due to the song’s prominent sample of “How It Was” from Future and DJ Esco’s 2014 mixtape, No Sleep. Metro Boomin and Doughboy found a way to make it modern, with its tempo and percussion blending the best of Future’s old and new trap styles. The beat on “Fried (She A Vibe)” serves as a gem for longtime Future fans.

4. “We Don’t Trust You”

The opening title track on We Don’t Trust You starts the album mysteriously. The pitched-down vocal sample of Undisputed Truth’s rendition of “Smiling Faces Sometimes” creates a sense of uncertainty as the beat progresses. The trumpets help build the song’s tension before transitioning into a traditional trap beat. Throughout the intro, the atmospheric production feeds into the concept of Future and Metro’s distrust. The ending embellishments of instrumentation, sound effects, and the scratching of Metro’s iconic tag showcase their chemistry, ensuring fans that they are in for an exciting listening experience.

3. “Young Metro”

The seamless transition from the opening nod to Metro Boomin’s producer tag into “Young Metro” strengthens the impact of the beat drop. The production is spacious, leaving room for Future to take center stage during the verses. The instrumental highlight of the track is on the chorus, where The Weeknd lends a heavenly vocal performance. While not a complete feature, his guest appearance is practically used as an additional instrument, which adds to the momentum created by the title track. The synth leads on “Young Metro” have Mike Dean written all over it as the veteran musician co-produced the song.

2. “Everyday Hustle”

We Don’t Trust You primarily sticks to Future and Metro Boomin’s traditional trap sound. Compared to other moments on the tracklist, “Everyday Hustle” sticks out automatically with its chipmunked sample of Alfreda Brockinto’s “I’ll Wait For You.” The solo introduction of the sample and gradual addition of thumping trap percussion is reminiscent of Metro Boomin’s “Feel the Fiyaaaah” from Heroes & Villains. The sample’s lyrics also recall the sample of Tem’s “Higher” on Future’s “Wait For U.” “Everyday Hustle” is undoubtedly one of the best beats on We Don’t Trust You.

Future sounds comfortable and the beat was practically made for Rick Ross, who specializes in this style of production. At the end of the song, Metro Boomin chops the sample into a soulful boom-bap beat, over which Future excels. He flows similarly to his verse on Ross’s “Warm Winds In A Cold War.” “Everyday Hustle” certainly affirms that Metro Boomin’s production skills transcend trap music.

1. “Like That”

“Like That” is already an instant standout track on We Don’t Trust You. The song has taken the hip-hop community by storm, with Kendrick Lamar’s fiery surprise guest verse dismissing the idea of him, Drake, and J. Cole as “The Big Three.” Kendrick’s vicious lyrical performance is definitely a major moment and Future’s catchy flow is also enjoyable, but Metro Boomin’s production is the driving force behind the song. The sped-up sample of Rodney O and Joe Cooley’s “Everlasting Bass” catches listeners off guard, signifying a bouncy trap banger. The rapid percussion is uniquely southern and its menacing bassline feeds more energy to the song. There is also the inclusion of Eazy-E’s “Eazy-Duz-It,” which has been prominently sampled for Logic’s “Under Pressure” and The Game and Kanye West’s “Eazy.” Thanks to its production, “Like That” is a thrilling burst of energy on We Don’t Trust You.

